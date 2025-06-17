$APPS stock is up 54% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APPS stock has now risen 54% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $320,942,810 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $APPS:
$APPS Insider Trading Activity
$APPS insiders have traded $APPS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM GORDON III STONE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $259,000
$APPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $APPS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,649,371 shares (+363.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,908,042
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 1,970,928 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,330,868
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,545,563 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,196,203
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,129,908 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,067,700
- BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 1,096,863 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,853,698
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,027,770 shares (-84.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,790,395
- GREENHAVEN ROAD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,025,951 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,785,456
