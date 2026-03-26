APPS' Revenue Per Device in ODS Grows in Double Digits: What's Ahead?

Digital Turbine’s APPS On Device Solutions (ODS) business is performing robustly, given the demand on the back of strong advertiser demand. Strength in advertiser demand has led to more than 20% year-over-year growth in device volume and revenue per device across the U.S. and international markets for the ODS business in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Digital Turbine’s ODS offerings have been at the core of simplifying how users discover and receive mobile apps and content through carrier and OEM partnerships. ODS includes Application Media for app delivery, Content Media for news and entertainment monetized through advertisements and sponsored content, which serve all the stakeholders, including users, carriers, device manufacturers and app publishers.

APPS’ user-acquisition tools like SingleTap and DT DSP enable fast, high-conversion app installs, helping users to find apps that satisfy their demand on the go while also enabling app publishers to deliver to their organic user base. Secondly, APPS’ ODS business also benefited from larger shipments of smartphones.

Digital Turbine’s ODS business generated $99.6 million in third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues, growing 9% year over year, remaining the company’s largest segment. Additionally, more than 30% of APPS’ Ignite platform revenues came from international markets for the first time, highlighting a structural shift toward global expansion and stronger per-device economics.

The bright spot is that for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023, none of APPS’ partners contributed to more than 10% of its net revenues, making APPS well diversified, keeping the top and bottom-line growth stable.

How Competitors Fare Against APPS

AppLovin APP and Unity Software U operate in the mobile ad-network and app monetization space. While Unity Software is primarily known for its game engine, it also provides solutions for ad mediation infrastructure, ad monetization and ad-tech services, including ad networks, analytics, live-ops and ad monetization tools for games/apps built with Unity.

Another player in the ad monetization space, apart from Unity Software, is Applovin. Applovin specializes in in-app advertising demand, broad reach, especially via mobile games, and good mediation infrastructure. This particular market in which Digital Turbine operates becomes even more fragmented and competitive due to regional players and the availability of OEM-led alternatives.

APPS Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Digital Turbine have lost 4.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 10.1%.

APPS One-Year Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, Digital Turbine trades at a forward price-to-book ratio of 1.7X, lower than the industry’s average of 4.49X.

APPS P/B TTM Valuation Chart



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Digital Turbine’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 2.86%. The estimate for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward in the past 60 days.



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Digital Turbine currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.