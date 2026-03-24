APPS' AGP Business Shows Double-Digit Growth: Is it Sustainable?

Digital Turbine’s APPS App Growth Platform (AGP) business is experiencing robust growth. The segment grew 19% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 to $52.6 million due to solid demand for its programmatic marketplace by demand-side platforms (DSPs) and strength in its brand business across CPG, Retail, Telecom and Technology.

Its Supply Side Platform and Digital Turbine Exchange grew 30% year over year as it gained from publishers, inventory monetization and reached more than 80,000 apps integrated to its platform. AGP has also been able to differentiate with first-party data usage and AI integration, creating a long-term growth outlook.

Digital Turbine’s AGP business is also riding on the growth in its distribution of SDK footprint, non-gaming inventory and robust performance in the APAC region. Traditionally, APPS’ AGP offerings execute brand and performance campaigns directly for advertisers on cost per mile or cost per install models based on control of ad slots.

Digital Turbine is now improving its AGP platform by implementing AI and machine learning, which will help it improve ad targeting and return on ad spend through data-driven decisions. To future-proof its prospects, Digital Turbine is integrating data, machine learning and AI in AGP offerings.

Furthermore, through its Ignite Graph, which is a first-party data engine and DTiQ, an AI/machine learning prediction platform, APPS is improving ad targeting, return on ad spend and user experience. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, APPS’ AGP supply volumes experienced a 20% year-over-year jump in impressions.

How Competitors Fare Against APPS

In its AGP business, Digital Turbine is not seeing any competition as such. The company, on itsearnings call stated that while a lot of the names in the industry may be competition on one part of its business, they are customers on the DSP side. APPS has not experienced anything material happening in the competitive landscape on the AGP side over the past six months.

However, in the broader sense, APPS faces competition from AppLovin APP and Unity Software U, which operate in the mobile ad-network and app monetization space. While Unity Software is primarily known for its game engine, it also provides solutions for ad mediation infrastructure, ad monetization and ad-tech services, including ad networks, analytics, live-ops and ad monetization tools for games/apps built with Unity.

Another player in the ad monetization space, apart from Unity Software, is Applovin. Applovin specializes in in-app advertising demand, broad reach, especially via mobile games, and good mediation infrastructure. This particular market in which Digital Turbine operates becomes even more fragmented and competitive due to regional players and the availability of OEM-led alternatives.

APPS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Digital Turbine have lost 13.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 12.6%.

APPS One-Year Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Digital Turbine trades at a forward price-to-book ratio of 1.81X, lower than the industry’s average of 4.63X.

APPS Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Digital Turbine’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 2.86%. The estimate for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.