Applying for Spousal Social Security Benefits in 2026? Here's What You Need to Know.

Key Points

Spousal benefits are available to current spouses and some ex-spouses of qualifying workers.

Claiming early can reduce your spousal benefit by up to 35%.

You'll only get a spousal benefit if it's worth more than your own retirement benefit.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The thought of receiving Social Security benefits one day used to be exciting, but now that you're almost ready to apply, it may be feeling confusing or a bit anxiety-provoking. This is especially true for those claiming spousal benefits, which aren't talked about as often as retirement benefits.

You might not be sure what you need to do next or be worried about short-changing yourself. This is incredibly common, and fortunately, it's not too difficult to fix. However, you don't need to understand everything about spousal Social Security to make the right choices for yourself -- you just need to know a few basics.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Who can and can't get spousal benefits

Before you apply, verify that you meet one of the two length-of-marriage rules to qualify for Social Security spousal benefits. If you're currently married, you generally must have been married to the qualifying worker for at least one year before you become eligible. There are exceptions if you're the parent of your spouse's child or were eligible for Social Security in the month before the month you got married.

If you're divorced, you could qualify on your ex's work record as long as you were married at least 10 years before divorcing and have not remarried. Your ex's remarriage won't affect your eligibility.

How much spousal Social Security benefits are worth

Spousal Social Security benefits are worth up to one-half of the benefit your partner qualifies for at their full retirement age (FRA), which is 67 for those born in 1960 and later. Older adults have slightly younger FRAs.

To claim the maximum spousal benefit, you must apply at your FRA. You can claim as early as 62, but doing so will shrink your checks by up to 35%. That's enough to drop a $1,000 benefit to $650 per month. This could force you to cover more of your monthly expenses with personal savings.

Spousal benefits don't continue to grow after you've reached your FRA as retirement benefits do, so make sure you apply no later than your FRA. Otherwise, you could be missing out.

When you're allowed to claim spousal Social Security

Two things need to happen before you can receive your spousal Social Security benefit. First, you need to be at least 62 for the entire month. The Social Security Administration says you're not eligible in the month you turn 62 unless you were born on the first or second.

Second, your spouse must be claiming their retirement benefits if you're currently married. If you're divorced, you may apply even if your ex has not, as long as you've been divorced for at least two years.

When you'll get a spousal Social Security benefit vs. a retirement benefit

The Social Security Administration pays you the larger of your own retirement benefit or your spousal benefit when you're eligible for both. You generally don't need to figure out which is larger if you're applying for checks after your partner has signed up. The Social Security Administration will automatically check both options for you and give you whichever is worth more.

If you sign up for retirement benefits first and your partner applies later, you'll need to contact the Social Security Administration to ask whether a switch to a spousal benefit would give you more money.

What you need to apply for spousal Social Security benefits

Gathering the documents you need in advance can help speed the Social Security application process. You may need to provide the following:

Social Security number

Birth certificate or other proof of birth

Proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful alien status

U.S. military discharge papers if you served before 1968

W-2 or self-employment tax returns from last year

Marriage certificate

Final divorce decree if applying on an ex's record

If you're having trouble finding any of these documents, the Social Security Administration may be able to help you track them down. You can also reach out to them with any questions you have about spousal benefits before you apply.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.