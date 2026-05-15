Applying for Social Security in May 2026? 3 Things You Must Know First.

Key Points

The Social Security Administration pays benefits in the month after the month they're due.

You may not be eligible to claim in the month you turn 62.

Gather your documentation in advance to speed up your application.

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You're ready to apply for Social Security. You're old enough. You know when you want your checks to start. Now all that's left is to fill out the form and make things official.

But before you dive into that, there are three things you should know first to make the application process smoother and help you avoid surprises.

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1. The Social Security Administration pays benefits in the month after they're due

If you want your Social Security benefits to begin in August 2026, you won't actually receive your first check until September. That's because the Social Security Administration pays checks in the month after the month they're due.

There are also different payment due dates depending on when you were born. It breaks down like this:

Born on the 1st through the 10th: Paid second Wednesday of each month

Born on the 11th through the 20th: Paid third Wednesday of each month

Born on the 21st through the 31st: Paid fourth Wednesday of each month

If you're in that last group, you could be waiting until almost October to get your August 2026 benefit. It's important to understand this so you can budget accordingly. You may need to rely more upon personal savings, income from a job, or other retirement income sources while you wait for your first Social Security check to arrive in your account.

2. You may not be eligible for benefits in the month you turn 62

You might hope to start benefits in the month you turn 62 if you want the most checks. But that might not be possible for you, depending on when you were born.

The Social Security Administration requires you to be 62 for the entire month to be eligible for checks. To qualify in the month you turn 62, you must have been born on the first or second. Otherwise, you won't become eligible until the month after you turn 62. So, again, you might need other income sources to cover costs until your first check arrives.

3. Having the appropriate documentation ready will speed up your application

Before you fill out your Social Security benefit application, gather the following:

Your Social Security number

Your original birth certificate or other proof of your age

Proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful alien status if you weren't born in the U.S.

A copy of your U.S. military service papers if you served before 1968

A copy of your W-2 or self-employment tax return from the past year

If you can't find all the necessary documents, the Social Security Administration may be able to help you track them down. However, this can take time and slow your application process, so it's better to gather as much as you can on your own first.

Contact the Social Security Administration with any questions about your benefits, so you understand what you're getting and when your first checks will arrive.

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