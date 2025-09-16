AppLovin's International Expansion Poised to Supercharge Growth

AppLovin Corporation APP is setting its sights beyond the United States, aiming to supercharge growth by expanding its advanced AXON advertising technology platform into international markets. Until now, the company has primarily focused its e-commerce and web-based advertising efforts on the United States, carefully managing adoption to maintain operational stability. But with a gradual rollout into new verticals beginning Oct. 1, 2025, and a full platform opening planned for 2026, AppLovin is preparing for a global push that could dramatically boost its revenue trajectory.

This strategic expansion into markets, such as Europe and Asia, builds on AppLovin’s existing global infrastructure, including offices in Dublin, Berlin, Tokyo, Seoul, and Beijing. By tapping into international demand, the company vastly enlarges its total addressable market, which remains largely untapped.

International growth not only promises higher revenues but also strengthens the company’s resilience. By diversifying geographically, AppLovin reduces its dependence on the highly cyclical U.S. mobile gaming market. This broader footprint appeals to institutional investors, such as mutual funds and pension funds, which prioritize stable, long-term returns.

With expectations of a 20% to 30% year-over-year growth rate fueled mainly by its gaming segment and AI-driven ad monetization, AppLovin’s international expansion is shaping up to be a critical catalyst. Investors seeking exposure to advertising tech should keep a close eye on how this global push unfolds in the coming quarters.

Peer Pressure?

AppLovin’s two relevant peers, The Trade Desk TTD and Magnite MGNI, operate in adjacent digital advertising spaces and have demonstrated comparable strengths. The Trade Desk, a leader in programmatic advertising, has maintained steady growth with a focus on connected TV and advanced data analytics. Magnite, as a supply-side platform, continues expanding its footprint across multiple device types and formats, emphasizing scale and inventory diversification.

We view AppLovin’s growth trajectory as robust and sustainable if it successfully scales the Axon platform and capitalizes on evolving AI ad technologies. The blend of strong profitability, strategic innovation, and a clear growth roadmap makes APP a compelling choice in digital advertising alongside The Trade Desk and Magnite.

APP’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has gained 83% year to date compared with the industry’s 32% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, APP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, which is well above the industry average of 28.59. It carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP’s earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

