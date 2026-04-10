AppLovin's E-Commerce Expansion Could Unlock a New Growth Engine

AppLovin APP is steadily positioning its Axon Ads platform to capture a larger share of the rapidly expanding e-commerce advertising market. The company’s push toward self-serve advertising tools is emerging as a key growth catalyst that could significantly broaden its advertiser base.

Currently, self-service access to Axon Ads remains referral-only, but management expects broader availability in the first half of 2026. This transition could meaningfully expand the platform’s reach by allowing a wider pool of merchants and online businesses to launch campaigns directly. As the onboarding funnel scales, AppLovin could benefit from increased advertiser participation and stronger campaign activity across its network.

Early performance indicators appear encouraging. The onboarding funnel currently converts roughly 57% of qualified leads into active campaigns, demonstrating strong interest among advertisers testing the platform. Management has also indicated that conversion rates could improve further as the company closes creative gaps and refines its onboarding tools.

In addition, AppLovin is enhancing campaign effectiveness through new AI-driven creative solutions. Tools such as an interactive page generator and an upcoming video ad generator aim to simplify ad creation and improve performance for advertisers. As these capabilities mature and self-serve access expands, APP’s Axon platform could attract a broader mix of advertisers, helping drive growth beyond its traditional gaming customer base.

Trade Desk & Roku: Digital Adspace Rivals

The Trade Desk TTD remains one of AppLovin’s most significant rivals, benefiting from its scaled Demand-Side Platform capabilities and strong CTV relationships. Its ongoing investments in Unified ID 2.0 and precision targeting reinforce its leadership in data-driven, cross-channel advertising.

Meanwhile,Roku ROKU leverages its operating system and streaming ecosystem to deliver highly targeted ad placements. Its first-party data footprint and integrated ad platform attract performance-focused marketers. As competition intensifies, Roku continues to enhance its ad tech stack to maintain relevance in the fast-growing CTV sector.

APP’s Valuation and Estimates

The stock has gained 44% over the past year, significantly outperforming the industry’s 30% growth.

From a valuation standpoint, APP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, well above the industry’s 20.05. It carries a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP’s earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.