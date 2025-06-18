AppLovin's CTV Expansion: Wurl Unlocks New Growth Channels

AppLovin Corporation’s APP evolution from a mobile-first ad platform to a diversified advertising powerhouse is gaining pace, thanks to its bold move into web advertising, e-commerce and connected TV (“CTV”). Central to this strategy is the acquisition of Wurl, a streaming-focused content distribution and advertising platform. Wurl empowers AppLovin to expand its AI-driven monetization engine beyond mobile apps, tapping into high-growth segments like smart TVs and digital commerce.

The CTV market, in particular, is seeing a surge in ad spending as viewers shift from linear TV to streaming. Wurl’s infrastructure complements AppLovin’s AXON AI engine by delivering targeted, measurable ad campaigns across CTV devices. Moreover, e-commerce integration creates a performance-driven ad loop where conversions, not just impressions, drive value. This holistic approach could help AppLovin scale more effectively than traditional mobile ad firms.

As user attention fragments across devices, AppLovin is well-positioned to offer advertisers a unified platform that spans mobile, web and TV. The shift not only diversifies revenue streams but also mitigates platform dependency risks. If executed well, this pivot could make AppLovin a formidable player in the future of omnichannel advertising.

Trade Desk & Roku: Digital Adspace Rivals

The Trade Desk TTD remains a formidable rival to AppLovin, with expanding Demand-Side Platform capabilities and enhancements in CTV offerings. Its strong relationships with content providers give TTD significant CTV scale. As advertisers seek data-driven reach, Trade Desk continues to invest in Unified ID and precision targeting.

Meanwhile, Roku ROKU leverages its streaming ecosystem for ad placements. Its proprietary platform data fuels targeting accuracy. Roku has built a rich advertising suite atop its OS, drawing performance-hungry marketers. As competition heats up, Roku is also enhancing its ad tech stack to remain competitive in the CTV race.

APP’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has gained 11.3% year to date, significantly outperforming the industry’s 3.3% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, APP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, well above the industry’s 22.77. It carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP’s earnings has been on the rise over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.