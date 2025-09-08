AppLovin Stock Surges 28% in 3 Months: Buy or Wait for Pullback?

AppLovin Corporation APP has jumped 28% in the last three months, outperforming the industry’s 15% growth. Investor optimism is growing in the ad tech sector. This article examines whether AppLovin remains a strong buying opportunity amid the upward momentum.

< Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APP’s Strong Revenue Growth from Diversified Products

APP continues to experience strong revenue growth driven by its diversified product portfolio, which includes its powerful app marketing platform, software solutions and game publishing business. The company’s ability to offer end-to-end solutions, from user acquisition to monetization, creates a competitive edge in the highly fragmented mobile app ecosystem. APP’s platform helps developers efficiently acquire high-quality users, while its proprietary technology optimizes ad placements and in-app monetization strategies.

This vertically integrated approach enhances customer retention and generates predictable, recurring revenues. As more businesses and game developers shift toward digital advertising and mobile-first strategies, AppLovin’s market position strengthens. Consistent innovation in its ad tech capabilities ensures that APP stays ahead of the curve, making it a compelling investment for growth-oriented investors.

AppLovin’s financial performance has matched its technological breakthroughs. In the second quarter of 2025, revenues increased 77% year over year, reflecting strong market demand. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 99% year over year, showcasing improved operational efficiency. Net income skyrocketed 156% from the prior year, demonstrating APP’s ability to translate revenue growth into significant profitability.

APP’s Expanding Global Market Presence

A key driver of APP stock is its ongoing global expansion and strong performance in international markets. As mobile usage grows worldwide, APP is successfully extending its reach beyond North America, entering fast-growing markets in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company leverages its data-driven technology platform to help developers and advertisers engage with increasingly diverse global audiences.

In addition, strategic partnerships and acquisitions strengthen APP’s footprint in regions where mobile app adoption is surging. This broad geographic exposure not only fuels top-line growth but also diversifies revenue streams, reducing reliance on any single market. Investors see APP as well-positioned to capitalize on global trends in digital advertising and mobile gaming, supporting a positive long-term outlook.

Google, Microsoft MSFT, and Salesforce CRM are rapidly advancing generative AI. Microsoft integrates AI in Office via Copilot and expands Azure’s AI. Google embeds AI in Workspace and enhances Vertex AI. Salesforce incorporates AI across its CRM, especially through Einstein Copilot and Data Cloud. Microsoft is also focusing on AI governance, while Google is strengthening AI security. Salesforce further refines dynamic customer experiences.

While these giants focus on enterprise productivity and CRM, Applovin takes a different route, using AI to drive direct monetization in mobile advertising.

Analyst Projections Signal Continued Growth Ahead

Analyst expectations reflect continued optimism. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.32 per share, up 86% from the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter is expected to reach $1.34 billion, indicating 11.7% year-over-year growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Looking further ahead, full-year 2025 earnings are projected to increase 98%, with 2026 earnings expected to rise an additional 51%. Revenues are also expected to increase 17% in 2025 and 26% in 2026. These projections underscore confidence in the company’s monetization engine and its ability to deliver strong earnings amid digital ad market expansion.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AppLovin Remains a Convincing Buy

Based on the analysis, a Buy recommendation is justified for AppLovin Corporation (APP). The stock’s recent surge reflects strong investor confidence, supported by robust revenue growth across its diversified products. APP’s vertically integrated platform offers a clear competitive advantage, enabling efficient user acquisition and in-app monetization, which drives predictable recurring revenues.

The company’s financial performance is impressive, with significant jumps in adjusted EBITDA and net income, showing improved profitability. Additionally, its expanding global presence reduces market concentration risk and unlocks further growth potential. Strong analyst projections signal continued earnings and revenue growth. For investors seeking long-term exposure to the growing digital advertising and mobile gaming markets, accumulating APP stock is a prudent strategy.

APP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.