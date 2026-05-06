AppLovin Corporation Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - AppLovin Corporation (APP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.205 billion, or $3.56 per share. This compares with $576.42 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 59.1% to $1.842 billion from $1.158 billion last year.

AppLovin Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.205 Bln. vs. $576.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.56 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.842 Bln vs. $1.158 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.915 B To $ 1.945 B

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