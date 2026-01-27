AppLovin (APP) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

AppLovin (APP) ended the recent trading session at $543.56, demonstrating a +1.52% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile app technology company had lost 23.38% lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AppLovin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 11, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.89, marking a 67.05% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.6 billion, indicating a 16.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.32 per share and revenue of $5.57 billion, which would represent changes of +105.74% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AppLovin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, AppLovin is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, AppLovin is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 35.36. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.91.

It is also worth noting that APP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. APP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

