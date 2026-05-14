Is Applied Optoelectronics' Partnership With Mediacom a Game-Changer?

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI, a provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products supporting AI-driven connectivity, announced a collaboration with Mediacom to support the acceleration and continued expansion of its fiber and coaxial network infrastructure.

Mediacom, the fifth-largest cable operator in the United States, provides high-speed internet, video, phone and mobile services to more than three million residential and business customers across 22 states. The company revealed plans last year to enhance its network capabilities to deliver faster upload and download speeds to nearly one million homes by the end of 2026.

The initiative is being driven through the deployment of distributed access architecture, DOCSIS 4.0 technology, expanded fiber infrastructure and a whole-home Wi-Fi platform powered by eero 7 technology. Deployments have already been completed in major markets such as Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota, with further expansion planned across Mediacom’s footprint over the next two years.

As the primary supplier for Mediacom’s network upgrades involving its legacy Gainmaker and Motorola system amplifier assets, Applied Optoelectronics is expected to play a key role in supporting the project through products from its broadband networking portfolio. The solutions include QuantumLink remote management and monitoring software, the Quantum18 MB 1.8GHz amplifier and the Quantum18 BLE 1.8GHz line extender.

Digicomm International, Applied Optoelectronics’ exclusive distribution partner, will provide logistics and inventory support for the deployment through its distribution facility in Englewood, CO. Over the past year, Digicomm International has supplied several hundred thousand AOI 1.8GHz amplifiers to multiple cable operators across North America.

The partnership aims to help Mediacom improve network capacity, signal quality and service reliability while reducing operational costs as it advances the DOCSIS 4.0 rollout. The initiative is also expected to enhance broadband performance over existing coaxial infrastructure, enabling gigabit-level internet speeds without requiring immediate large-scale fiber deployments.

The agreement is likely to strengthen Applied Optoelectronics’ position in the broadband infrastructure market by expanding the adoption of its DOCSIS 4.0-related products among major North American cable operators. The collaboration could also support recurring demand for Applied Optoelectronics’ amplifier and network management solutions as Mediacom continues its multi-year network upgrade program. In addition, the deal reinforces Applied Optoelectronics’ role in enabling next-generation broadband connectivity solutions that combine fiber-like performance with existing coaxial networks.

How Competitors Fare Against AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics faces stiff competition from the likes of Lumentum LITE and Coherent COHR in the optical networking market.

In March, Coherent and NVIDIA announced a multi-year strategic agreement to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers. As part of the deal, NVIDIA has made a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment for Coherent’s laser and optical networking products. In addition, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Coherent to support research and development, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen operations as Coherent increases its U.S.-based production capabilities.

NVIDIA has also announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Lumentum to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers. Under the agreement, NVIDIA has made a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment for Lumentum’s advanced laser components. In addition, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Lumentum to support research and development, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen operations as the latter builds a new fabrication facility in the United States.

AAOI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AAOI have surged in triple digits (% wise) in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s return.

YTD Price Performance

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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a premium compared to its industry.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAOI’s earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

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AAOI’s Zacks Rank

AAOI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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