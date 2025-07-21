Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Receives Charter Communications Certification for 1.8GHz Amplifiers and QuantumLink™ Software

Applied Optoelectronics certifies its amplifiers and software for Charter's network evolution, enabling multi-gigabit internet services.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) announced the completion of testing and certification from Charter Communications for its 1.8GHz amplifiers and QuantumLink remote management software, supporting Charter’s network evolution project through the deployment of extended spectrum DOCSIS (ESD). The new technology will enable Charter to provide multi-gigabit services, with speeds of up to 10 Gbps downstream and 1 Gbps upstream. AOI's Quantum18 amplifier lineup includes various products designed to facilitate the transition from legacy systems while remaining compatible with existing equipment. Partnering with Digicomm International, AOI aims to enhance the installation process and support ongoing projects. Both companies expressed a commitment to driving forward broadband engineering innovation and improving network capacity and efficiency for customers.

Potential Positives

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has successfully completed testing and received certification from Charter Communications, validating the effectiveness of its 1.8GHz amplifiers and QuantumLink™ remote management software.

The partnership with Charter Communications positions AOI as a key player in the advancement of network technologies, specifically in supporting multi-gigabit services, enhancing the company's market credibility.

AOI's Quantum18 amplifiers help providers like Charter transition from legacy systems with minimal disruption, showcasing the company's innovative solutions and technical expertise in the networking industry.

The exclusive distribution relationship with Digicomm International supports ongoing installations, indicating a strong logistical framework for AOI's product deployment and market reach.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are the key products announced by AOI for Charter?

AOI announced the Quantum18 amplifier lineup, which includes system amplifiers, line extenders, and booster amplifiers.

How will Charter's network benefit from AOI's 1.8GHz amplifiers?

Charter's network will support multi-gigabit services, allowing speeds up to 10 Gbps downstream and 1 Gbps upstream.

What role does Digicomm International play in this collaboration?

Digicomm International supports installations and logistics for AOI’s Quantum Bandwidth networking products in partnership with AOI.

What is the significance of QuantumLink software?

QuantumLink enables remote management and monitoring, ensuring compatibility with existing tools and allowing for seamless deployment.

How does AOI support industry transition to newer network systems?

AOI’s Quantum18 amplifiers help providers transition from legacy systems while maintaining compatibility with existing amplifier housings.

$AAOI Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $AAOI Data Alerts

$AAOI insiders have traded $AAOI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUNG-LUN (FRED) CHANG (*** See Remarks) sold 23,837 shares for an estimated $454,278

CHIH-HSIANG (THOMPSON) LIN (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 21,200 shares for an estimated $386,221 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEFAN J. MURRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 13,298 shares for an estimated $302,007 .

. DAVID C KUO (*** See Remarks) sold 11,426 shares for an estimated $218,213

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AAOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $AAOI stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AAOI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAOI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AAOI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAOI forecast page.

$AAOI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAOI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AAOI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $30.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Simon Leopold from Raymond James set a target price of $18.0 on 05/09/2025

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of HFC and advanced optical networking products that power the internet, today announced it completed testing and received certification from Charter Communications, for plans to deploy its 1.8GHz amplifiers and QuantumLink™ remote management software.





Together, AOI is helping Charter progress its network evolution project with the deployment of extended spectrum DOCSIS (ESD). With the latest DOCSIS spectrum technology and 1.8 GHz HFC networking gear in place, Charter will be able to support symmetrical and multi-gigabit services, up to 10 Gbps downstream and 1 Gbps upstream.





Charter has certified a mix of AOI’s latest HFC networking solutions, spanning system amplifiers, line extenders, booster amplifiers, and software. Key products include:







Quantum18™ HGD 1.8GHz High Gain Dual System Amplifier



Quantum18™ HGBT 1.8GHz High Gain Balanced Triple System Amplifier



Quantum18™ BA 1.8GHz Booster Amplifier



Quantum18™ LE 1.8GHz Line Extender







In close collaboration with AOI, Digicomm International will play an important role in supporting the end-to-end experience for ongoing installations. AOI and Digicomm announced an exclusive distribution relationship in 2023, and the companies will continue utilizing Digicomm’s logistics services to support AOI’s Quantum Bandwidth networking products.





With its Quantum18 amplifier lineup, AOI is solving a crucial need for providers like Charter to easily transition from legacy to newer network systems, while maintaining compatibility with existing amplifier housings. When paired with AOI’s QuantumLink remote management and monitoring solution, providers can deploy without disruption, while ensuring compatibility with existing tools such as SNMP, RESTCONF, and KAFKA.





“Working closely with AOI, we are marking new milestones in broadband engineering innovation to address Distributed Access Architecture and DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrades,” said Eilisa Reid, Senior Vice President, Access Engineering and Operations, Charter Communications. “These products will help us continue to deliver the capacity and speeds our customers expect.”





“Charter is driving intelligent network innovation forward,” said Todd McCrum, Senior Vice President and General Manager for AOI’s Broadband Access Business Unit. “Together, we share a vision for the future of connectivity, with a distributed architecture for faster internet speeds and fewer interruptions, using the most reliable and power efficient technology available.”











Additional Resources:









About AOI







Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit



www.ao-inc.com



.







Media contact:







Sara Cicero







sara_cicero@ao-inc.com







770-331-0269



