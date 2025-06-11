Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Achieves Major Milestone with First Volume Shipment of High-Speed Data Center Transceivers

Applied Optoelectronics announces volume shipment of data center transceivers to a major customer, signaling potential growth opportunities.

Quiver AI Summary

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) announced its first volume shipment of high-speed data center transceivers to a major hyperscale data center customer, marking a significant milestone as it has been several years since substantial orders were placed by this client. CEO Dr. Thompson Lin expressed optimism regarding the expected growth in data center transceiver sales, particularly in the latter half of 2025, and indicated that this shipment could lead to further business opportunities with the re-engaged customer. As AOI continues to execute its US-based capacity expansion plan, the company anticipates an increase in shipments to this customer and others. AOI manufactures advanced optical products for various markets, including internet datacenters and telecom, with facilities located in Texas, Taiwan, and China. The release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's expectations and the uncertainties that may affect its future performance.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the first volume shipment of high-speed data center transceivers to a major hyperscale data center customer, marking a significant re-engagement after several years.

Positive outlook for growth in data center transceiver sales, with expectations for increased shipments in the second half of the year.

Execution of a US-based capacity expansion plan, which is expected to support future growth and business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The announcement highlights reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of revenues, which poses a risk if customer demand fluctuates.

Forward-looking statements in the release indicate potential risks and uncertainties that could lead to results differing materially from expectations, highlighting a lack of certainty in future performance.

The press release does not provide quantitative data on the significant quantity shipped, leaving ambiguity regarding the impact on overall sales performance.

FAQ

What recent development did Applied Optoelectronics announce?

Applied Optoelectronics announced the first volume shipment of high-speed data center transceivers to a major hyperscale customer.

What markets does Applied Optoelectronics serve?

AOI serves the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets.

Who is the CEO of Applied Optoelectronics?

Dr. Thompson Lin is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

What does AOI expect for data center transceiver sales?

AOI expects significant growth in data center transceiver sales, particularly in the second half of the year.

Where is Applied Optoelectronics headquartered?

Applied Optoelectronics is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with additional facilities in Taipei and Ningbo.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AAOI Insider Trading Activity

$AAOI insiders have traded $AAOI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD B BLACK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $642,623 .

. HUNG-LUN (FRED) CHANG (*** See Remarks) sold 23,837 shares for an estimated $454,278

CHIH-HSIANG (THOMPSON) LIN (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 21,200 shares for an estimated $386,221 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEFAN J. MURRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,298 shares for an estimated $314,434 .

. DAVID C KUO (*** See Remarks) sold 11,426 shares for an estimated $218,213

$AAOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $AAOI stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (“AOI”) (Nasdaq: AAOI),



a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the first volume shipment of high-speed data center transceivers to a recently re-engaged major hyperscale data center customer.





This milestone is the first volume shipment of these advanced high-speed data center transceivers to this customer, and the first shipment of significant quantity to this customer in several years.





“Throughout the year, we have been expecting growth in data center transceiver sales, particularly in the second half of the year,” commented Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “This first volume shipment to this customer represents a significant milestone on a journey to what we continue to expect to be significant business opportunities with this newly re-engaged customer. As we execute on our previously-announced US-based capacity expansion plan, we continue to expect shipments to this customer and other customers to increase in line with our previous commentary of a second-half ramp.”





For more information about AOI’s industry-leading line of advanced optical transceivers for AI-focused data centers, please refer to the information on AOI’s website at



www.ao-inc.com



.







About Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.







Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit



www.ao-inc.com



.







Forward-Looking Information







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan," "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the second quarter of 2025 and the remainder of 2025. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.







Investor Relations Contact:







The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations





Lindsay Savarese





+1-212-331-8417







ir@ao-inc.com





