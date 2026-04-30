Applied Optoelectronics (BIT:1AAOI) Price Target Increased by 14.05% to 86.47

The average one-year price target for Applied Optoelectronics (BIT:1AAOI) has been revised to €86.47 / share. This is an increase of 14.05% from the prior estimate of €75.81 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €37.28 to a high of €179.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.80% from the latest reported closing price of €124.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Optoelectronics. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 25.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AAOI is 0.17%, an increase of 34.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 48,612K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,512K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 98.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AAOI by 6,846.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,230K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 98.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AAOI by 7,241.86% over the last quarter.

Oberweis Asset Management holds 2,040K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AAOI by 38.69% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 1,701K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares , representing an increase of 51.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AAOI by 168.48% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,683K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 97.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AAOI by 5,787.65% over the last quarter.

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