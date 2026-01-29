Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Moves 21.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares rallied 21% in the last trading session to close at $45.23. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Applied Optoelectronics is benefiting from strong demand in the CATV market, growth in data center revenue, and increasing adoption of its 400G and 800G transceiver products.

This maker of fiber optic products used by cable TV providers is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -500%. Revenues are expected to be $134.34 million, up 34% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Applied Optoelectronics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AAOI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Applied Optoelectronics belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ichor Holdings ICHR, closed the last trading session 0.4% lower at $30.88. Over the past month, ICHR has returned 63.3%.

For Ichor Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +31.6% over the past month to -$0.06. This represents a change of -175% from what the company reported a year ago. Ichor Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)

