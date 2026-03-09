Applied Optoelectronics' 800G Ramp: Key Catalyst to Aid 2026 Growth

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is positioned in an optical upgrade cycle driven by AI workloads, with a cable television business that can steady margins as data center volumes scale. That mix matters because the next phase of growth depends as much on execution as it does on demand.



AAOI management is targeting more than $1 billion of 2026 revenue and over $120 million of non-GAAP operating profit, with sustainable non-GAAP profitability beginning in the second quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is currently pegged at $946.09 million, suggesting 107.61% from 2025’s reported figure.



The core setup is a step-up in 800 gigabits per second data center shipments as customer qualifications and U.S. capacity expand, while near-term revenue is still governed by interoperability work and production constraints.

AAOI’s 800G Demand Looks Strong, but Supply Sets the Pace

AAOI expects 800 gigabits per second to become the largest individual data center revenue line beginning in the second quarter of 2026. The shift is tied to a “step-function” ramp as firmware finalization clears the way for higher-volume shipments across multiple platforms at a large hyperscaler.



Demand visibility looks unusually firm. Forecast demand is projected to exceed production capacity through mid-2027, and multiple hyperscalers are engaged. That dynamic is why AAOI repeatedly frames 2026 as constrained by capacity, supply chain and manpower rather than end demand. Firmware interoperability completion is targeted for mid-March 2026, and capacity and staffing limitations determine how much of that demand can convert into revenue in 2026.

Applied Optoelectronics Capacity Targets & 1.6T Add-On

Capacity is moving, but it is starting from a position that remains tight. At year-end 2025, 800 gigabits per second capacity was about 90,000 units per month versus a 100,000 target, with roughly 31% of that capacity U.S.-based.



The next milestone is scale. By year-end 2026, AAOI management is targeting capability of more than 500,000 pieces per month across 800 gigabits per second and 1.6 terabits per second combined, with about one-quarter of output from Texas.



The 1.6 terabits per second product is positioned as a later-2026 contributor that complements the 800 gigabits per second ramp. Higher volume and improved mix are also central to the operating leverage embedded in the 2026 operating profit target.

AAOI’s CATV Franchise Stabilizes Margins During the Ramp

Cable television is the second growth engine and a margin stabilizer while data center products work through near-term mix headwinds. In 2025, CATV revenue nearly tripled to $245 million, supported by DOCSIS 4.0 deployments.



Management described it as feasible to approach nearly $300 million of CATV revenue in 2026, with most of that tied to 1.8 GHz amplifiers and initial Quantum Link software. That steadier cadence can help offset quarter-to-quarter volatility in data center ordering.



Near-term signposts are already set. For the first quarter of 2026, AAOI guided CATV revenue to $61 million to $67 million, alongside expanding margins.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Quote

Applied Optoelectronics Vertical Integration Reduces Key Risks

AAOI’s vertically integrated model starts with lasers and laser components and extends through optical modules and complete equipment. The company manufactures most of the laser chips and optical components used in its own products, which can support supply assurance and cost control as volumes rise.



The manufacturing footprint also reduces policy exposure. As of the fourth quarter of 2025, less than 10% of 800 gigabits per second and 1.6 terabits per second component value was sourced from China.



Texas is central to the long-term margin plan. AAOI broke ground on a new 210,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Sugar Land, and it plans to more than triple Texas laser capacity by mid-2027, with a new Sugar Land facility scaling by mid-to-late 2026. Coupled with automation and in-house lasers, AAOI’s longer-range objective is roughly 40% non-GAAP gross margin and transceiver margin milestones set for 2027.

AAOI’s Near-Term Watch List for Investors

Interoperability timing is the first checkpoint. Firmware completion targeted for mid-March 2026 is the key unlock for volume shipments and a faster 800 gigabits per second revenue cadence.



Next is qualification and U.S. output cadence. Additional 800 gigabits per second product qualifications in Texas are targeted by mid-2026, enabling increased U.S. shipments through 2026 as the company scales toward its end-2026 capacity goals.



Execution risk can still swing quarters. Applied Optoelectronics expects two large hyperscalers to dominate data center revenue in 2026, and order timing can drive volatility. Product mix headwinds are expected in the next few quarters, and the ramp carries learning-curve and yield risk that could affect margin normalization even as scale improves.

