Applied Materials Unveils SEMVision™ H20 for Enhanced Nanoscale Defect Analysis in Semiconductor Manufacturing

Applied Materials launched SEMVision™ H20, enhancing defect analysis in advanced semiconductor manufacturing using eBeam and AI technologies.

Applied Materials has launched the SEMVision™ H20, a new defect review system designed to enhance the analysis of nanoscale defects in advanced semiconductor chips. This system utilizes cutting-edge "cold field emission" (CFE) technology for high-resolution imaging, allowing for the identification of tiny defects that are often unnoticed by optical methods. By applying advanced AI image recognition, the SEMVision H20 significantly accelerates the detection and classification of defects, enabling faster processing of the vast amounts of data generated during inspections. This next-generation technology aims to support semiconductor manufacturers in achieving greater precision and efficiency in their production processes, particularly as they work on advanced chip designs at the 2nm node and beyond. The SEMVision H20 is anticipated to improve inspection results and help chipmakers optimize factory cycle times and yields.

Potential Positives

Introduction of the SEMVision™ H20 system positions Applied Materials as a leader in advanced defect review technology for semiconductor manufacturers, enhancing their capabilities in producing cutting-edge chips.

The integration of deep learning AI with cold field emission technology significantly improves defect detection speed and accuracy, providing a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving semiconductor market.

Adoption by leading logic and memory chipmakers underscores the industry's trust in Applied Materials' innovative solutions, potentially increasing market share and revenue opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Potential implications for competitors: The introduction of the SEMVision H20 highlights the growing pressure on rival semiconductor equipment manufacturers to improve their technology and may expose any weaknesses in their current offerings.

Dependence on advanced technologies: The reliance on next-generation technologies such as cold field emission and AI may create vulnerabilities if these technologies do not perform as expected in practical applications.

Industry challenges: The press release emphasizes the increasing complexity of chip manufacturing and defect detection, indicating that semiconductor companies may face significant ongoing challenges, which could affect their operational efficiency and product yields.

FAQ

What is the SEMVision™ H20 system?

The SEMVision™ H20 is a defect review system that analyzes nanoscale defects in advanced semiconductor chips using cutting-edge eBeam technology and AI.

How does SEMVision H20 improve chip production?

It enables faster and more accurate defect detection, leading to improved factory cycle time and yield in semiconductor manufacturing.

What technology enhances SEMVision H20's imaging capabilities?

It utilizes second-generation cold field emission (CFE) technology, providing sub-nanometer resolution and increased imaging speed compared to traditional methods.

How does AI contribute to the SEMVision H20 system?

Deep learning AI models are employed to distinguish true defects from false positives, improving defect characterization efficiency and accuracy.

Who can benefit from using the SEMVision H20 system?

Leading logic and memory chipmakers can benefit, especially as they adopt advanced manufacturing technologies at emerging technology nodes.

SEMVision™ H20 enables better and faster analysis of nanoscale defects in leading-edge chips





Second-generation “cold field emission” technology provides high-resolution imaging





AI image recognition speeds up defect detection and classification













SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today introduced a new defect review system to help leading semiconductor manufacturers continue pushing the limits of chip scaling. The company’s SEMVision™ H20 system combines the industry’s most sensitive electron beam (eBeam) technology with advanced AI image recognition to enable better and faster analysis of buried nanoscale defects in the world’s most advanced chips.





eBeam imaging has long been an important tool for examining defects that are too small to be seen with optical techniques. Its ultra-high resolution enables analysis of the tiniest imperfections in a sea of billions of nanoscale circuit patterns. Traditionally, optical techniques are used to scan a wafer for potential defects, and then eBeam is deployed to better characterize these defects. In the emerging “angstrom era” – where the smallest chip features can be just a few atoms thick – it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate true defects from false alarms.





At today’s most advanced nodes, optical inspection creates much denser defect maps, which can require as much as a 100X increase in the number of defect candidates delivered to eBeam review. Process control engineers increasingly need defect review systems that can analyze exponentially more samples while maintaining the speed and sensitivity required for high-volume production.





“Our new SEMVision H20 system allows the world’s leading chipmakers to better separate the signal from the noise amidst massive amounts of data provided by inspection tools,” said Keith Wells, Group Vice President of Imaging and Process Control at Applied Materials. “By combining advanced AI algorithms with the superior speed and resolution of our innovative eBeam technology, our system enables rapid identification of the smallest defects buried deep in 3D device structures, delivering faster and more accurate inspection results that can improve factory cycle time and yield.”





Applied’s new eBeam technology is critical for complex 3D architecture inflections required to manufacture logic chips at the 2nm node and beyond – including new Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors – as well as the formation of higher-density DRAM and 3D NAND memories. Applied’s SEMVision H20 defect review system has been adopted by leading logic and memory chipmakers for emerging technology nodes.





The new SEMVision H20 system leverages two significant innovations to classify defects with remarkable accuracy, while delivering results as much as 3X faster than today’s most advanced techniques.









Next-generation CFE technology



: Applied’s “cold field emission” (CFE) technology is a breakthrough in eBeam imaging that enables sub-nanometer resolution for identifying the smallest buried defects. Operating at room temperature, CFE produces a narrower beam with more electrons, thereby increasing nanoscale image resolution by up to 50 percent and imaging speed by up to 10X compared to conventional thermal field emission (TFE) technology. With SEMVision H20, Applied is introducing the second generation of its CFE technology, delivering even faster throughput while maintaining the industry’s highest sensitivity and resolution. This faster imaging speed provides increased coverage across each wafer, allowing chipmakers to gather the same amount of information in one third of the time.







: Applied’s “cold field emission” (CFE) technology is a breakthrough in eBeam imaging that enables sub-nanometer resolution for identifying the smallest buried defects. Operating at room temperature, CFE produces a narrower beam with more electrons, thereby increasing nanoscale image resolution by up to 50 percent and imaging speed by up to 10X compared to conventional thermal field emission (TFE) technology. With SEMVision H20, Applied is introducing the second generation of its CFE technology, delivering even faster throughput while maintaining the industry’s highest sensitivity and resolution. This faster imaging speed provides increased coverage across each wafer, allowing chipmakers to gather the same amount of information in one third of the time.





Deep learning AI image models



: SEMVision H20 uses deep learning AI capabilities for automatic extraction of true defects from false “nuisance” defects. Applied’s proprietary deep learning network is continuously trained with data from a chipmaker’s fab and sorts the defects into a distribution including voids, residues, scratches, particles and dozens of other defect types, enabling more accurate and efficient defect characterization.











Applied’s SEMVision product family is the most advanced and widely used eBeam review system in the world. The new SEMVision H20 extends this leadership by combining next-generation CFE technology and advanced AI models to deliver faster and more accurate defect analysis, allowing chipmakers to accelerate chip development and make greater use of eBeam technology in high-volume manufacturing.







About Applied Materials







Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at



www.appliedmaterials.com



.







