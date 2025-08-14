Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose 8% year over year to $7.30 billion in the third quarter, surpassing consensus expectations.

Non-GAAP EPS increased 17% to $2.48, beating analyst estimates.

Management signaled a notable revenue decline for the fourth quarter, citing capacity digestion in China and market timing.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), a leading supplier of materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor and display industries, reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Aug. 14, 2025. The company delivered record quarterly revenue and profit, with both revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeding analyst expectations. Revenue reached $7.3 billion, topping the consensus estimate by $80 million, while non-GAAP EPS was $2.48, $0.12 above projections.

The quarter saw improved non-GAAP operating margins. However, management issued a more cautious outlook for the fourth quarter, guiding to total net revenue of $6.7 billion (plus or minus $500 million), non-GAAP gross margin of 48.1%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.11 (plus or minus $0.20). This guidance reflects an expected sequential drop in revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS, mainly due to a pause in customer purchases in China and at leading-edge manufacturing sites. Management cited near-term uncertainty as a key factor in the outlook.

Metric Q3 FY2025 Q3 FY2025 Estimate Q3 FY2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.48 $2.36 $2.12 17% Revenue (GAAP) $7.30 billion $7.22 billion $6.78 billion 8% Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 30.7 % 28.8 % 1.9 points Net Income (Non-GAAP) $1.99 billion $1.77 billion 13% Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $2.05 billion $2.09 billion (2%)

Business Overview and Keys to Success

Applied Materials provides machines, software, and services that enable manufacturers to produce semiconductors and display panels. Its main product families include semiconductor systems for wafer fabrication, display manufacturing equipment, and a broad range of engineering services.

The company’s success depends on several factors. It must maintain technological leadership in materials engineering, build strong customer relationships, manage a complex global supply chain, comply with changing regulations, and invest in workforce development. Applied Materials spent $901 million on research and development in the third quarter, supporting innovation in new chip manufacturing technologies such as gate-all-around transistor architecture and advanced memory.

Quarterly Performance: Segment Results and Developments

In the quarter, revenue from the Semiconductor Systems segment reached $5.43 billion, reflecting a favorable product and customer mix. This segment provides equipment used to build advanced chips, including systems for logic, memory, and specialty applications.

The Applied Global Services (AGS) segment, which includes spare parts, upgrades, and support for existing equipment, saw revenue increase 2% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin for AGS was 27.8% in the quarter, compared to 29.6% in the prior-year period. Growth in high-value services was offset by weaker sales in legacy 200-millimeter equipment. Management attributed this slowdown to lower business in China due to trade restrictions and weaker sales of older equipment. Despite these challenges, management reaffirmed expectations for low double-digit annual growth in AGS core services for fiscal 2025.

The Display segment, which supplies manufacturing tools for flat panel and advanced displays, contributed $263 million in revenue, up 5% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin for this segment improved to 23.6% in the quarter. However, display remains a small part of the company’s overall revenue.

Key technology drivers included strong demand for products supporting innovation in the chip sector. Management highlighted advanced memory markets, such as high-bandwidth memory for artificial intelligence data centers, as particularly robust. Revenues from advanced DRAM customers are expected to increase more than 40% in fiscal 2025, reflecting demand for next-generation memory technology.

Geographically, China’s share of total company revenue grew to 35% in the quarter, up from 32% in the prior-year period. The company continues to work with China-based customers at the mature 28-nanometer node. Management noted increased uncertainty and lower visibility for China-driven sales, while the U.S. and Southeast Asia reported revenue declines.

Export rules continued to constrain certain services and equipment, especially in China. The company responded by adapting its supply chain and sourcing strategies, including duplicate sourcing and international diversification.

On capital returns, Applied Materials paid out $368 million in dividends in the quarter. The quarterly dividend was raised 15% earlier in fiscal 2025, continuing a trend of dividend growth linked to the recurring nature of its services business. The company also completed $1.7 billion in share buybacks during the second quarter.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, management forecast revenue of $6.7 billion, with a wider guidance range than usual (plus or minus $500 million) due to increased policy and market volatility. The midpoint guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS is $2.11. This represents a sequential decrease, attributed mainly to capacity digestion in China and timing mismatches at key customers building advanced manufacturing sites. Non-GAAP gross margin is forecast at 48.1%, slightly down from the current period.

Management expressed confidence in long-term demand, driven by investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Near-term challenges include continued regulatory changes, visibility issues in China, and a return to normalized revenue growth after several years of expansion. Investors should monitor developments in export policy, the pace of technology-driven demand, and the performance of the company’s core services and semiconductor equipment segments in upcoming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Applied Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.