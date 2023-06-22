News & Insights

Markets
AMAT

Applied Materials Plans To Build Collaborative Engineering Center In Bangalore, India

June 22, 2023 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) announced its plan to build a collaborative engineering center in Bangalore, India focused on development and commercialization of technologies for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company plans to make a gross investment of $400 million over four years to establish the new center in India. In its first five years of operation, the center is expected to support more than $2 billion of planned investments and create at least 500 new advanced engineering jobs.

The center will bring together Applied engineers, global and domestic suppliers, and research and academic institutions, to collaborate with a common goal of accelerating development of semiconductor equipment sub-systems and components.

Applied Materials noted that the collaborative engineering center is part of its previously announced plans to expand global innovation infrastructure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.