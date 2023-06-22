Applied Materials Plans To Build Collaborative Engineering Center In Bangalore, India

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) announced its plan to build a collaborative engineering center in Bangalore, India focused on development and commercialization of technologies for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company plans to make a gross investment of $400 million over four years to establish the new center in India. In its first five years of operation, the center is expected to support more than $2 billion of planned investments and create at least 500 new advanced engineering jobs.

The center will bring together Applied engineers, global and domestic suppliers, and research and academic institutions, to collaborate with a common goal of accelerating development of semiconductor equipment sub-systems and components.

Applied Materials noted that the collaborative engineering center is part of its previously announced plans to expand global innovation infrastructure.

