Applied Materials Inc. Reports Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.02 billion, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $1.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 billion or $2.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $7.01 billion from $7.16 billion last year.

Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.02 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.54 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $7.01 Bln vs. $7.16 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.64 To $ 2.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 7.650 B To $ 8.150 B

