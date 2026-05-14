Applied Materials Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.80 billion, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $2.13 million, or $2.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.28 billion or $2.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $7.91 billion from $7.10 billion last year.

Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.80 Bln. vs. $2.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.51 vs. $2.63 last year. -Revenue: $7.91 Bln vs. $7.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.36 To $ 3.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 8.950 B To $ 9.450 B

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