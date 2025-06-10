Applied Materials, Inc. Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.46 Per Share

Applied Materials declares a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, payable September 11, 2025, following an increase.

Applied Materials, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, which will be paid on September 11, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 21, 2025. This marks the eighth consecutive year of dividend increases, following a 15-percent rise from the previous dividend of $0.40. Over the past decade, the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of about 15 percent in its dividends and has returned nearly 90 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Applied returned nearly $2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, with approximately $15.9 billion remaining in its share repurchase authorization. Forward-looking statements regarding future dividends and share repurchases are subject to Board discretion and various financial factors.

Potential Positives

The approval of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share highlights the company's strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The 15-percent increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.40 to $0.46 demonstrates a sustained positive trend in dividend growth, marking eight consecutive years of increases.

Applying $2.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in Q2 fiscal 2025 illustrates robust cash flow management and a strong capital allocation strategy.

Remaining $15.9 billion in share repurchase authorization indicates ongoing support for shareholder value enhancement and confidence in the company's future prospects.

Potential Negatives

The forward-looking statements contain significant caveats regarding the company's ability to maintain or increase dividend payments, indicating potential uncertainty in future financial stability.

The dependence on the discretion of the Board of Directors for future dividends may signal possible volatility or inconsistency in shareholder returns.

The disclosure of nearly 90 percent of free cash flow being distributed to shareholders could raise concerns about the company's reinvestment strategy and its ability to fund future growth initiatives.

FAQ

What is the amount of the quarterly cash dividend announced by Applied Materials?

Applied Materials has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share.

When will the cash dividend be payable to shareholders?

The cash dividend will be payable on September 11, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 21, 2025.

How much has Applied Materials increased its dividend over the years?

Applied Materials has increased its dividend per share by 15 percent, marking eight consecutive years of increases.

What percentage of free cash flow has Applied returned to shareholders?

Applied Materials has returned nearly 90 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders over the past decade.

Where can I find more information about Applied Materials' financial performance?

You can find more information on Applied Materials' financial performance in their SEC filings and on the Investor Relations website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 03/17, 12/24 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09, 03/17, 12/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 0 sales.

on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 0 sales. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/19 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/16, 12/23.

on 03/19 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/16, 12/23. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 12/11 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.

on 12/11 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $250,000 on 01/22.

$AMAT Insider Trading Activity

$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY E DICKERSON (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,865,081 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $111,981.

$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,028 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Edward Jones issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/17/2025

$AMAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $195.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 11, 2025 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 21, 2025.





The cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In March 2025, Applied announced a 15-percent increase in the quarterly dividend per share, from $0.40 to $0.46, marking eight consecutive years of dividend increases. Over the past 10 fiscal years through 2024, the company has increased its dividend per share at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15 percent and distributed nearly 90 percent of free cash flow to shareholders.





In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Applied distributed nearly $2.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $15.9 billion remaining in its share repurchase authorization at the end of the period.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements, express or implied, regarding future rates of cash dividends and our share repurchase program. While we expect to continue to pay dividends in the future, the declaration of any future dividends or dividends at any particular rate is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on our financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements, business conditions and other factors, as well as a determination by the Board of Directors that dividends are in the best interests of our stockholders. The timing and amount of share repurchases will depend on market conditions, our other funding requirements and other considerations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements are described in our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure







For reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure related to free cash flow, see non-GAAP reconciliation materials on the Investor Relations website at



ir.appliedmaterials.com



.







About Applied Materials







Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at



www.appliedmaterials.com



.







Contact:









Ricky Gradwohl



(editorial/media) 408.235.4676







Liz Morali



(financial community) 408.986.7977



