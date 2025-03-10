Applied Materials, Inc. Announces 15% Dividend Increase and $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Applied Materials announces a 15% quarterly dividend increase and new $10 billion share repurchase authorization, reflecting confident business outlook.

Applied Materials, Inc. has announced a 15-percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend, bringing it to $0.46 per share, marking eight consecutive years of dividend increases. The new dividend will be payable on June 12, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 22, 2025. Additionally, the company has authorized a new $10 billion share repurchase program, complementing an existing authorization that had approximately $7.6 billion remaining. The CFO, Brice Hill, expressed confidence in the company’s business prospects and highlighted that Applied Materials has returned nearly 90 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders over the past decade. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future dividends and share repurchases, noting that these are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors approved a 15-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This marks eight consecutive years of higher dividends, reinforcing the company’s stability and reliability in providing returns to investors.

A new share repurchase authorization of $10 billion reflects confidence in the company's future financial performance and enhances shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

Over the past 10 fiscal years, the company has distributed nearly 90 percent of free cash flow to shareholders, showcasing strong cash generation and a shareholder-friendly approach.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of increased dividends and share repurchase might indicate a lack of investment in growth opportunities, raising concerns among stakeholders about future innovation and expansion.

The forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty regarding future financial performance, which could lead to skepticism among investors about the company’s ability to sustain its financial returns.

The reliance on historical cash flow distribution to shareholders may signal potential weaknesses in generating new revenue streams or addressing market challenges effectively.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend amount for Applied Materials?

The new quarterly dividend amount is $0.46 per share, effective June 12, 2025.

How many consecutive years has Applied Materials increased its dividends?

Applied Materials has increased its dividends for eight consecutive years.

What is the total amount for the new share repurchase authorization?

The new share repurchase authorization allows for $10 billion in share buybacks.

Who commented on the confidence in the company’s business prospects?

Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, commented on the company's business prospects.

Where can investors find more financial information about Applied Materials?

Investors can find more financial information on Applied Materials' Investor Relations website at ir.appliedmaterials.com.

$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AMAT Insider Trading Activity

$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 271 shares for an estimated $46,808

$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 968 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 15-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend, marking eight consecutive years of higher dividends. The increase results in a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share payable on June 12, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2025.





The Board also approved a new share repurchase authorization enabling Applied to buy back an additional $10 billion of its shares over time. This supplements the previous authorization which had approximately $7.6 billion remaining at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025.





“Over the past 10 fiscal years, Applied Materials has distributed nearly 90 percent of free cash flow to shareholders,” said Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO. “The dividend increase and new share repurchase authorization we are announcing today indicate our confidence in Applied’s business prospects and bolster our ability to distribute excess cash to shareholders in the coming years.”







