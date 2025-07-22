Applied Materials Appoints Jim Anderson to Board of Directors

Applied Materials appointed Jim Anderson to its board of directors, enhancing strategic expertise in technology and semiconductors.

Quiver AI Summary

Applied Materials, Inc. has appointed Jim Anderson to its board of directors, bringing over 25 years of experience in the technology and semiconductor sectors. He will also join the board’s Strategy and Investment Committee. Chairman Tom Iannotti expressed excitement about Anderson's extensive background in innovation-driven technology, which will aid Applied Materials as it pursues growth opportunities. Currently, Anderson is the CEO of Coherent Corp. and has held leadership roles at Lattice Semiconductor, AMD, Intel, Broadcom, and LSI Corporation. He has advanced degrees from MIT and Purdue University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota.

Potential Positives

Jim Anderson's appointment to the board brings over 25 years of relevant industry experience, which could enhance strategic decision-making at Applied Materials.

His background in technology and semiconductor ecosystems is particularly valuable as Applied Materials seeks to scale and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

The addition of Mr. Anderson to the board’s Strategy and Investment Committee indicates a commitment to innovation and growth, aligning with the company's focus on advanced technologies.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

Who has been appointed to the board of Applied Materials?

Jim Anderson has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of Applied Materials, Inc.

What is Jim Anderson's role in the company?

Jim Anderson has also been appointed to the board’s Strategy and Investment Committee.

What experience does Jim Anderson bring to the board?

Mr. Anderson brings over 25 years of experience in the technology sector and semiconductor ecosystem.

What previous positions has Jim Anderson held?

He has served as CEO of Coherent Corp. and previously led Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

What is the main focus of Applied Materials?

Applied Materials focuses on materials engineering solutions for semiconductors and advanced displays, essential for AI and next-generation chips.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Receive $AMAT Data Alerts

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the appointment of Jim Anderson to serve on its board of directors. Mr. Anderson brings over 25 years of experience in the technology sector and semiconductor ecosystem. Mr. Anderson has also been appointed to the board’s Strategy and Investment Committee.





“We are excited to welcome Jim to our board,” said Tom Iannotti, Chairman of the Board. “Jim’s extensive experience in innovation-driven technology businesses will be invaluable as we scale Applied Materials and address the tremendous opportunities ahead.”





Mr. Anderson has served as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Coherent Corp., a global leader in photonics for the datacenter, communications and industrial markets, since June 2024. He previously served as a director and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation since 2018. Prior to joining Lattice, Mr. Anderson was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Computing and Graphics Business Group at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Prior to that, he held a broad range of leadership positions spanning general management, engineering, sales, marketing and corporate strategy at companies including Intel, Broadcom (formerly Avago Technologies Limited) and LSI Corporation.





Mr. Anderson sits on the Americas Executive Board for the MIT Sloan School of Management and the US-Japan Business Council. Mr. Anderson earned an MBA and Master of Science degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota.







About Applied Materials







Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at



www.appliedmaterials.com



.







Contact:









Nima Gupta



(editorial/media) 408.250.9579







Liz Morali



(financial community) 408.986.7977





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80d2c0f7-dab5-49c9-a524-5871b003b69a





