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Applied Materials Agrees With ASMPT To Acquire Its NEXX Business

May 04, 2026 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials (AMAT) has entered into a definitive agreement with ASMPT Limited (0522.HK) to acquire its NEXX business, a supplier of large-area advanced packaging deposition equipment for the semiconductor industry. Following the close of the transaction, the NEXX team will be incorporated into Applieds Semiconductor Products Group. The transaction is expected to close within the next several months.

"Having NEXX join Applied Materials complements our leadership in advanced packaging, particularly in panel processing an area where we see tremendous opportunities for customer co-innovation and growth in the years ahead," said Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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