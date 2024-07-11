Applied Mat Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $208,641 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $325,498.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $260.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $38.75 $36.3 $37.55 $260.00 $75.1K 1.3K 1 AMAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $118.75 $115.45 $117.1 $140.00 $58.5K 1.3K 0 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $53.0 $52.45 $52.85 $250.00 $58.1K 906 0 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.9 $56.65 $57.52 $240.00 $57.5K 200 0 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.1 $2.01 $2.08 $245.00 $54.7K 414 40

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Mat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Applied Mat With a volume of 146,254, the price of AMAT is down -0.68% at $253.24. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days. What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $290.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $280. An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

