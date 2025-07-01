Applied Mat Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AMAT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Applied Mat. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $46,000, and 11 calls, totaling $1,587,935.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $185.0 for Applied Mat over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Mat's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Mat's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $48.3 $47.9 $48.3 $140.00 $328.4K 402 69 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $17.0 $16.2 $16.2 $165.00 $324.0K 234 200 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $11.95 $11.7 $11.7 $170.00 $232.8K 351 201 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.15 $9.3 $9.3 $175.00 $186.0K 1.3K 433 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.2 $9.15 $9.2 $175.00 $183.9K 1.3K 433

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat

With a trading volume of 1,430,194, the price of AMAT is down by -0.08%, reaching $182.91.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $189.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Equal-Weight and adjusted the price target to $158. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMAT

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMAT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.