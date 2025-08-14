Markets
AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Issues FY26 Outlook

August 14, 2025 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) said the company is introducing fiscal 2026 EPS guidance in the range of $10.00 to $10.75 based on assumptions for total sales of up 4% to 7% including up 1% to 4% on an organic basis, as well as EBITDA margins of 12.2% to 12.5%.

Neil Schrimsher, Applied's President & CEO, said: "Our track record over the past five years provides strong evidence of our ability to deliver top-tier earnings growth and margin expansion. This includes compounded annual growth for EBITDA and EPS of 14% and 22%, respectively, as well as gross margins and EBITDA margins expanding 130 and 330 basis points, respectively. We look forward to building on this track record in fiscal 2026 and beyond."

