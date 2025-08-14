Applied Industrial Technologies Issues FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) said the company is introducing fiscal 2026 EPS guidance in the range of $10.00 to $10.75 based on assumptions for total sales of up 4% to 7% including up 1% to 4% on an organic basis, as well as EBITDA margins of 12.2% to 12.5%.

Neil Schrimsher, Applied's President & CEO, said: "Our track record over the past five years provides strong evidence of our ability to deliver top-tier earnings growth and margin expansion. This includes compounded annual growth for EBITDA and EPS of 14% and 22%, respectively, as well as gross margins and EBITDA margins expanding 130 and 330 basis points, respectively. We look forward to building on this track record in fiscal 2026 and beyond."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.