Applied Industrial Technologies Expands with Hydradyne Acquisition

Applied Industrial Technologies has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Hydradyne, LLC for $272 million, marking a strategic expansion of its Engineered Solutions segment. Hydradyne, a leading U.S. distributor specializing in fluid power and motion control systems, operates 33 locations across the Southeastern U.S. The acquisition is expected to bring $260 million in sales and $30 million in EBITDA within the first year, enhancing Applied’s market reach and technical capabilities. This move underscores Applied’s commitment to innovation and growth in the fluid power sector.

