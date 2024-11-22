Applied Industrial Technologies Expands with Hydradyne Acquisition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest announcement is out from Applied Industrial Technologies ( (AIT) ).
Applied Industrial Technologies has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Hydradyne, LLC for $272 million, marking a strategic expansion of its Engineered Solutions segment. Hydradyne, a leading U.S. distributor specializing in fluid power and motion control systems, operates 33 locations across the Southeastern U.S. The acquisition is expected to bring $260 million in sales and $30 million in EBITDA within the first year, enhancing Applied’s market reach and technical capabilities. This move underscores Applied’s commitment to innovation and growth in the fluid power sector.
