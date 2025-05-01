APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECH Earnings Results: $AIT Reports Quarterly Earnings

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECH ($AIT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $2.57 per share, beating estimates of $2.43 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $1,166,750,000, missing estimates of $1,184,002,800 by $-17,252,800.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECH Insider Trading Activity

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECH insiders have traded $AIT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL A SCHRIMSHER (President and CEO) sold 10,680 shares for an estimated $2,874,842

WARREN E III HOFFNER (VP, General Mgr-Fluid Power) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,126,560

JASON W VASQUEZ (VP-Sales & Marketing-USSC) sold 4,475 shares for an estimated $1,110,259

MARY DEAN HALL sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $605,167

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECH stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECH Government Contracts

We have seen $2,359,915 of award payments to $AIT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AIT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/26/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024

