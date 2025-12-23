Applied Digital vs. CoreWeave: Better Stock to Own in 2026?

Key Points

CoreWeave and Applied Digital both had strong performances in 2025.

Demand for CoreWeave's AI cloud services is through the roof.

Applied Digital, meanwhile, is providing the specialized buildings and access to power for neocloud providers.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Digital ›

While Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) both saw their stocks go on roller-coaster rides in 2025, they were also two of the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) stock winners this year. The two companies also have close ties, as CoreWeave is a big customer of Applied Digital.

Let's examine which stock could be set to outperform in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The case for CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a next-generation neocloud company. Neocloud operators differ from traditional cloud computing companies in that they are specialized to handle large language model (LLM) training and running AI inference. CoreWeave has a close relationship with Nvidia that gives it access to its newest high-end graphics processing units (GPUs). Its main business is essentially renting out GPUs as a service, but it also provides storage, high-speed networking, and managed services.

Currently, cloud computing demand for AI services is through the roof, and CoreWeave is spending aggressively to try to keep up with demand. It plans to more than double its capital expenditures (capex) next year. The company is currently using an 80/20 joint venture model to grow rapidly while having control over its spending. However, demand is so high that the company has reportedly had to turn away business, including an estimated $40 billion to $50 billion from Microsoft.

As long as CoreWeave's data center projects remain on schedule, the company should see hypergrowth in 2026. Citigroup has recently said its checks indicate that the company's capacity is already sold out for 2026, and it's already in discussions with customers for booking out early 2027.

While the stock has had a strong run after its initial public offering (IPO) earlier this year, it is still more than 50% off its all-time high hit in the spring. That suggests the stock has plenty of opportunity to run.

The case for Applied Digital

While CoreWeave operates next-generation data centers, Applied Digital helps build and manage them. It's essentially the builder and landlord. Notably, these are specialized buildings designed to handle the intense heat and power requirements of AI data centers.

Applied Digital not only handles building the physical shell, but it also designs the cooling systems and provides the power. One of the biggest bottlenecks with building out AI infrastructure is the lack of power; however, that is where Applied Digital shines. The company was previously a Bitcoin miner, so it already had campuses with access to cheap, stable power. Meanwhile, it has said that companies with access to power but without its high-end data center building expertise are increasingly turning to it to team up.

The company's primary business is colocation, where companies like CoreWeave lease out space and gain access to power at its facilities using their own hardware. In fact, it has an $11 billion contract with CoreWeave for such services. However, it will also rent out GPUs to companies that prefer not to own their own servers.

Applied Digital has close ties to Macquarie, which is helping fund its campus expansion. The company completed phase 1 of the first building at its Polaris Forge 1 campus in North Dakota in late October and its second phase in November, giving CoreWeave access to the first 100 megawatts of power of its 400 megawatt deployment. It also recently signed a $5 billion lease with a customer for its future Polaris 2 campus.

The verdict

Both CoreWeave and Applied Digital are set to see hypergrowth in 2026 and beyond. Meanwhile, the two companies are pretty intertwined at the moment. That makes it a tough call as to which will outperform next year, but I give the edge to Applied Digital, as access to cheap power is such a valuable resource in today's environment.

Should you buy stock in Applied Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Applied Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $502,783!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 23, 2025.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Macquarie Group, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.