Applied Digital Unusual Options Activity For June 18

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Applied Digital. Our analysis of options history for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $54,200, and 15 were calls, valued at $780,811.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $15.0 for Applied Digital over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Digital's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Digital's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.22 $1.18 $1.18 $15.00 $94.4K 3.3K 112 APLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $8.05 $7.95 $8.0 $3.00 $80.0K 1.0K 112 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.8 $7.65 $7.8 $3.00 $78.0K 939 102 APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $1.46 $1.3 $1.3 $11.00 $65.0K 2.4K 1.0K APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $1.3 $1.28 $1.3 $11.00 $65.0K 2.4K 546

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Applied Digital Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 16,517,754, the price of APLD is down by -0.77%, reaching $10.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Applied Digital

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $13.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for APLD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral Jun 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform

