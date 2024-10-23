Applied Digital Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in APLD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Applied Digital. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $49,420, and 8 calls, totaling $1,091,900.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.0 and $10.0 for Applied Digital, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.1 $4.00 $255.6K 4.1K 500 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $4.00 $250.0K 4.1K 2.0K APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $4.00 $250.0K 4.1K 1.5K APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.3 $5.1 $5.1 $4.00 $188.6K 4.1K 500 APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.1 $4.00 $66.3K 4.1K 1.0K

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Applied Digital, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Applied Digital Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,486,266, the APLD's price is down by -1.97%, now at $8.95. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Digital

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $10.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $11. * An analyst from Lake Street persists with their Buy rating on Applied Digital, maintaining a target price of $11. * An analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $10. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on Applied Digital with a target price of $10. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $11.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Digital with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.