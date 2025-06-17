Applied Digital Corporation Releases White Paper on Cost-Effective AI Infrastructure Design and Launches Polaris Forge Data Center Region

Applied Digital releases a white paper on optimizing AI infrastructure costs through strategic site selection and data center design.

Quiver AI Summary

Applied Digital Corporation has launched a new white paper titled "AI Factory: A Case Study for Total Cost of Ownership," which emphasizes the importance of site selection and data center design in reducing long-term costs for generative AI infrastructure. According to CEO Wes Cummins, the white paper outlines strategies for optimizing power and cooling, which are critical for the efficient operation of AI factories. The company highlighted North Dakota as an ideal location due to its cooler climate and access to stranded power, which can lead to significant cost savings over time. Applied Digital also introduced its North Dakota campus, dubbed Polaris Forge, designed for scalability and sustainability, and recently secured a substantial lease agreement, evidencing confidence in its AI infrastructure capabilities. The initiative reflects Applied Digital's commitment to community development alongside its operations.

Potential Positives

The release of the white paper emphasizes Applied Digital's expertise in cost-efficient AI infrastructure, potentially positioning the company as a leader in this emerging market.

The introduction of Polaris Forge marks a significant commitment to large-scale, renewable-powered data centers, aligning with sustainability trends and enhancing the company’s market appeal.

The $7 billion lease agreement with CoreWeave demonstrates strong market confidence in Applied Digital’s infrastructure capabilities and future growth potential in the high-performance computing sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights significant operational risks, including the company's dependence on construction completion and potential changes in AI and HPC infrastructure needs, which could impact future business plans.

The caution regarding forward-looking statements emphasizes the uncertainty surrounding financial performance and operational execution, indicating potential volatility in the company's future results.

The reliance on leasing agreements and counterparties brings financial risks that could adversely affect the company's cash flow and growth prospects, along with the inability to secure financing on acceptable terms.

FAQ

What is the new white paper released by Applied Digital about?

The white paper details how site selection and data center design can reduce long-term costs of generative AI infrastructure.

What is Polaris Forge?

Polaris Forge is Applied Digital's North Dakota-based data center region optimized for AI workloads and built for scalability and sustainability.

How can site selection affect AI infrastructure costs?

Choosing locations with stranded power and cooler climates can save up to $60 million annually in electricity costs.

Why is North Dakota a favorable location for AI data centers?

North Dakota offers over 220 days of free cooling annually, contributing to lower operational costs and improved sustainability.

What is the significance of the 250MW lease agreement with CoreWeave?

The 15-year lease agreement, worth $7 billion, demonstrates market confidence in Applied Digital's AI-optimized infrastructure capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APLD Insider Trading Activity

$APLD insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD N NOTTENBURG sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $177,000

RACHEL H. LEE sold 24,212 shares for an estimated $169,484

ELLA G. BENSON sold 18,242 shares for an estimated $118,573

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $APLD stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$APLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APLD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APLD forecast page.

$APLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $7.0 on 04/15/2025

Full Release



DALLAS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Applied Digital Corporation





(Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, announces the release of a new white paper,



AI Factory: A Case Study for Total Cost of Ownership



. The paper details how site selection and data center design decisions can dramatically reduce the long-term costs of generative AI infrastructure.





“AI factories represent a fundamentally new category of digital infrastructure,” said Wes Cummins, Chairman and CEO of Applied Digital. “Their success hinges on making the right decisions up front, especially around power and cooling. This white paper helps lay out what those decisions look like and why regions like North Dakota can outperform conventional markets on both cost and sustainability.”





Applied Digital also introduced Polaris Forge as the name for its North Dakota-based data center region. With four campuses in various stages of development, Polaris Forge is built for scale, optimized for AI workloads, driven by renewable power and supported by infrastructure that prioritizes total cost of ownership.







Key findings from the white paper include:









AI factories require 15-30 times the power density of traditional data centers, driving the need for new power and cooling strategies.



AI factories require 15-30 times the power density of traditional data centers, driving the need for new power and cooling strategies.



Site selection directly impacts cost; choosing areas with stranded power and cooler climates can reduce annual electricity costs by $50 to $60 million per year compared to other existing 100MW data centers, or up to $2.7 billion over a 30-year lifespan.



Site selection directly impacts cost; choosing areas with stranded power and cooler climates can reduce annual electricity costs by $50 to $60 million per year compared to other existing 100MW data centers, or up to $2.7 billion over a 30-year lifespan.



Liquid cooling and free cooling are essential to long-term efficiency, enabling significantly lower Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE).



Liquid cooling and free cooling are essential to long-term efficiency, enabling significantly lower Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE).



North Dakota offers more than 220 days of free cooling annually, which contributes to lower operational costs and improved sustainability.



North Dakota offers more than 220 days of free cooling annually, which contributes to lower operational costs and improved sustainability.



Polaris Forge 01’s design, featuring a closed-loop, waterless, direct-to-chip cooling system and access to gigawatt-scale stranded power demonstrates how infrastructure purpose-built for AI can achieve a projected PUE of 1.18 and a WUE near zero.











The company’s existing Ellendale campus—now designated Polaris Forge 01—demonstrates how a purpose-built AI factory can outperform traditional markets. Applied Digital designed Polaris Forge 1 with speed and efficiency in mind, selecting a location that offers access to abundant stranded power, a favorable climate for free cooling, and a strong foundation for long-term capacity expansion. Built to support 400 MW of critical IT load, with over 1 gigawatt in load study, Polaris Forge 01 positions both the region and Applied Digital as leaders in AI infrastructure.





In addition to its infrastructure development, Applied Digital continues to play a key role in supporting local economies and workforces through its





Community and Economic Development Initiatives





. The company’s approach to integrating community priorities, such as workforce housing and job creation, into its data center expansion strategy has helped it scale responsibly while maintaining strong local support.





“With Polaris Forge, we’re building something that’s efficient, scalable and community-focused,” added Cummins. “We believe AI infrastructure can thrive in places like North Dakota—not in spite of their location, but because of it.”





Applied Digital recently signed a





250MW 15-year lease agreement,





worth $7 billion over its term, with CoreWeave for deployment at Polaris Forge 01, demonstrating strong market confidence in the company’s ability to deliver large-scale, AI-optimized infrastructure with speed and reliability in emerging high-performance computing regions.





To learn more about how site selection and design can impact long-term AI infrastructure costs, and why Applied Digital is betting big on regions like North Dakota, download the





full white paper





.







About Applied Digital







Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) develops, builds and operates next-generation data centers and cloud infrastructure. Different by design, the company’s purpose-built facilities are engineered to unleash the power of accelerated compute and deliver secure, scalable and sustainable digital hosting, along with turnkey CSaaS and GPU-as-a-Service solutions. Backed by deep hyperscale expertise and a robust pipeline of available power, Applied Digital accommodates AI Factories and beyond to support the world’s most exacting AI/ML, blockchain and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.







CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives and future financing plans. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “continue,” “build,” “future,” “increase,” “drive,” “believe,” “look,” “ahead,” “confident,” “deliver,” “outlook,” “expect,” “project” and “predict.” Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements that reflect perspectives and expectations regarding the data center campus development, (ii) statements about the high-performance computing (HPC) industry, (iii) statements of plans and objectives, including an evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers, (iv) statements of future economic performance, and (v) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: our ability to complete construction of the Ellendale HPC data centers; changes to AI and HPC infrastructure needs and their impact on future plans; risks associated with the leasing business, including those associated with counterparties; costs related to the HPC operations and strategy; our ability to raise additional capital to fund ongoing and future data center construction and operations; our ability to obtain financing of the lease agreements on acceptable financing terms, or at all; the inability to comply with regulations, developments and changes in regulations; cash flow and access to capital; availability of financing to continue to grow our business; decline in demand for our products and services; maintenance of third party relationships; and conditions in the debt and equity capital markets. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in the sections captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors,” and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, on the Company’s website (





www.applieddigital.com





) under “Investors,” or on request from the Company. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the Company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.