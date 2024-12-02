Applied Digital closes $150M senior secured note

Applied Digital (APLD) announced that the Company, through its subsidiary, APLD Holdings 2, LLC, closed a $150 million senior secured debt financing with Macquarie Equipment Capital, Inc., a division of Macquarie Group’s Commodities and Global Markets’ business. APLD Holdings 2, LLC issued a Promissory Note for the full $150 million in gross proceeds on November 27th, 2024, and simultaneously repaid its obligations under the Senior Secured Credit Facility with CIM Group, removing encumbrances on assets outside of APLD Holdings 2, as well as the parent guarantee. The remaining net proceeds will be used to repay other outstanding debt and pay transaction expenses. The 18-month Note bears a low interest rate of 0.25% per annum, carries no commitment fee or original issue discount and is subject to an initial minimum return hurdle of 1.11x within the first four months of the Note’s term that scales up to 1.35x over its term. In connection with this financing, Macquarie will receive warrants for 1,035,197 shares of Applied Digital Common Stock with a strike price of $9.66 per share.

