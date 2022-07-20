Applied Blockchain Rally Continues

Markets
(RTTNews) - Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) shares are surging more than 29 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend after the company secured 200-megawatt five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital Holdings on Monday.

Currently, shares are at $2.69, up 27.35 on a volume of 45,612,763. On Tuesday, the stock closed at $2.12 on an extraordinary volume of 129,553,700.

