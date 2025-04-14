APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN Earnings Results: $APLD Reports Quarterly Earnings

APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN ($APLD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, missing estimates of -$0.11 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $52,920,000, missing estimates of $64,692,357 by $-11,772,357.

APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN Insider Trading Activity

APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WES CUMMINS (CEO; Chairman) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,839,999

RICHARD N NOTTENBURG has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 199,369 shares for an estimated $1,612,108 .

. DOUGLAS S MILLER sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $80,130

APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

