APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN Earnings Results: $APLD Reports Quarterly Earnings

APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN ($APLD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, missing estimates of -$0.11 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $52,920,000, missing estimates of $64,692,357 by $-11,772,357.
APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN Insider Trading Activity
APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WES CUMMINS (CEO; Chairman) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,839,999
- RICHARD N NOTTENBURG has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 199,369 shares for an estimated $1,612,108.
- DOUGLAS S MILLER sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $80,130
APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 7,056,085 shares (-58.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,908,489
- DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 6,327,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,339,510
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,301,020 shares (+69.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,139,792
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC removed 3,641,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,818,447
- OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. removed 3,621,163 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,665,685
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,587,619 shares (+39.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,409,409
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,344,572 shares (+113.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,912,530
