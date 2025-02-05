Application Security Startup Semgrep Locks Down $100M Series D

Although cybersecurity venture funding bounced back some last year, it ended 2024 being relatively stagnant. This year, not much has changed, but Wednesday did see the biggest round of the year so far for the industry. Application security startup Semgrep raised a $100 million Series D funding led by Menlo Ventures, with participation from existing investors including Felicis Ventures [footnote]Felicis Ventures is an investor in Crunchbase. They have no say in our editorial process. For more, head here.[/footnote], Harpoon Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Sequoia Capital. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the company’s $53 million Series C in 2023. Founded in 2017, Semgrep has raised $204 million, according to the company. Semgrep’s autonomous code security platform allows developers and security engineers to create guardrails that proactively secure application development. "The era of AI for security is here, and Semgrep is uniquely positioned to help organizations secure their code without sacrificing development velocity," said CEO Isaac Evans. "With the Semgrep platform, you can build an (application security) program with cost-effectiveness, security, and development speed."

Cybersecurity venture investment jumped 43% in 2024 from the previous year, as funding to VC-backed cybersecurity startups hit nearly $11.6 billion last year, per Crunchbase data. That was despite flat funding quarter to quarter in Q4. So far in 2025 that pace has continued, with only Semgrep’s new round hitting nine figures.

