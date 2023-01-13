Apples, Oranges & the S&P

I happen to share a trainer with a local advisor. I hadn’t seen him since early 2022, so when I saw him recently, I asked him how his clients responded to the minting of a bear market in U.S. equities.

He shared that he was satisfied with the planning and preparation he had done with his clients because it yielded constructive dialogue and (mostly) content clients. However, he did join me in lamenting over the change in how many clients evaluate success during a bear market versus a bull.

We joked about how, when things are going well, the phone doesn’t ring and clients are fine with the occasional update in percentage terms. On the flip side, when markets decline, clients suddenly become very attuned and only want to know how many dollars they have lost. In short, the benchmark to which a client compares performance changes.

In my opinion one of the biggest obstacles to investors achieving success, whether they utilize an advisor or not, is the practice of benchmarking.

Now, I’m not suggesting that benchmarks should never be used. Rather, I’m stating that applying a benchmark incorrectly can eventually lead to the same outcome as investing in something that declines in value. In other words, getting the benchmark correct, and sticking with it, is as critical as picking the right investments.

Behavioral Finance Drives Shifting Expectations

Investors often have unrealistic expectations when it comes to investing in markets. They can waffle from a focus on return to a focus on risk.

Around the halls of Blueprint Investment Partners, we sometimes joke about how bull markets seem to entice investors to compare everything to the S&P 500 – or worse, the Dow Jones – while in a bear market everything is compared to a CD. Unfortunately, some financial advisors fall into this comparison trap as well.

This creates a challenge for the advisors and asset managers who serve them.

When emotions are high, personal biases take over. Few experiences are more emotional than feeling like you’re losing money. Sometimes that feeling comes from a factual place – such as seeing portfolio amounts decline during a bear market – and other times it’s a perception that account values aren’t increasing at the same rate as everyone else.

Tamping Down Volatility in Client Expectations

Having had the privilege of working with many advisors over the years, we’ve had plenty of conservations about how to deal with the ever-changing expectations of investors. The strategies that seem to rise to the top are:

#1 – Make sure you and your client are aligned about the end goal and the plan to get there. Then, document the plan somewhere so you can regularly revisit it.

Neuroscience tells us that humans are much more likely to achieve a goal if it is written down. When reviewed over the appropriate timeframe, this can serve as a healthy anchor (and an appropriate benchmark) to put short-term results in perspective.

#2 – Develop and discuss stress-test scenarios.

To help establish the proper timeframe for evaluating progress, it is helpful to clearly communicate that periods of poor performance WILL happen – but proper planning before, and execution during, can be factored into the journey. Return and risk should be viewed consistently across the investment lifecycle. Stress testing exercises put this in a format that clients can visualize. Moreover, when these scenarios are documented, you can revisit them with clients when needed to help keep investors anchored to their plans.

#3 – Incorporate a repeatable, rules-based process that proactively makes changes in a predictable fashion.

The final piece can help further cement the odds of success by consistently making intuitive – and, importantly, expected – shifts in allocations that automatically respond to changing market conditions. Knowing what a strategy will do and being able to proactively communicate that to clients can be powerful tools to ease anxiety.

This process is what drives Blueprint and its systematic investing strategies, for example.

Keeping on the Path to Success

I think the following analogy – which actually came from a video the dad-version of me watched because it spoke to keeping your kids on a path to success – is a good way to close:

Keep your kids in the river between the two shores and though they may stray out of the best currents (or even paddle against them) at times, they will generally, eventually, reach the destination.

It is uncertain what is around the bend, whether it be rapids or calm waters. With thoughtful techniques and temperament, the odds of success can be maximized.

Blueprint Investment Partners is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training. The oral and written communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. For more information, please visit adviserinfo.sec.gov and search for our firm name.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. The material above has been provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as legal or investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security or strategy. The investment strategy and themes discussed herein may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial situation.

Opinions expressed in this commentary reflect subjective judgments of the author based on conditions at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice.

No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission from Blueprint.

An index is an unmanaged portfolio of specific securities, the performance of which is often used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Investors cannot invest directly in an index. An index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, and no such fees or expenses were deducted from the performance shown.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.