Apple's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Apple.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $237,734, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $137,239.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $215.0 to $230.0 for Apple over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Apple's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Apple's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $215.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Apple Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.55 $4.5 $4.55 $220.00 $76.8K 14.8K 227 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $222.50 $44.3K 927 326 AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.6 $0.59 $0.59 $220.00 $42.4K 15.5K 5.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $4.65 $4.5 $4.65 $230.00 $41.3K 1.2K 183 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $2.35 $2.32 $2.35 $220.00 $40.1K 5.4K 1.7K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Apple's Current Market Status

With a volume of 911,170, the price of AAPL is down -0.72% at $222.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Apple

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $294.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $325. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $325. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Apple with a target price of $275. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $252.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apple options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.