Apple's New Product Blitz This Week Enhances the Stock's Bull Case

Key Points

The tech giant is unveiling new products across multiple categories, including a $599 entry-level iPhone 17e.

Apple's business momentum has been impressive, with fiscal first-quarter earnings per share jumping 19% year over year.

The company's barrage of product releases spans multiple days this week.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have climbed about 10% over the past 12 months, trailing the S&P 500's gain of about 17% during the same period. But the tech giant is making a strong case for its stock this week.

In a barrage of product releases that has already lasted two days and is expected to continue tomorrow, a fresh lineup across multiple categories -- iPhone, iPad, displays, and laptops -- highlights the company's exceptional product positioning.

Is this expanding ecosystem enough to justify buying the stock today? When considered alongside its already-impressive underlying business momentum, I think so.

Here's a look at everything Apple has already announced this week, the exciting product launch that could come tomorrow, and how the business is already crushing it.

A formidable product lineup

Apple's latest announcements showcase a diverse strategy aimed at both budget-conscious consumers and high-end professionals. This is evident from aggressively priced, compelling products like the iPhone 17e, which offers double the base storage of the iPhone 16e for the same $599 starting price, and new versions of its pricey studio monitor. Capturing the company's pricing power, its Studio Display XDR with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand starts at $3,299. Even the base version of the new monitor will set customers back $1,599.

Other notable new product announcements from Apple this week include an M4-powered iPad Air, a new M5-powered MacBook Air, and fresh MacBook Pro laptops -- one powered by its new M5 Pro chip and another by its new M5 Max chip.

But the announcements likely aren't over.

If rumors are true, we may see the company's most compelling new product tomorrow: an aggressively priced MacBook.

This hardware blitz is comprehensive, to say the least.

Exceptional business momentum

Importantly, these product releases come at a time of exceptional momentum for the company. During its fiscal 2026 first quarter, Apple's revenue surged 16% year over year to a record $143.8 billion. That top-line growth was fueled by unprecedented demand for the company's flagship smartphone, with iPhone segment sales jumping 23% year over year to about $85 billion -- accounting for approximately 59% of total revenue.

The business is also incredibly cash-generative, producing $53.9 billion in operating cash flow during the fiscal Q1 to support massive free cash flow. This allowed the company to return about $25 billion to shareholders via share repurchases during the quarter -- a sum equal to about 0.7% of its massive market capitalization. And it was able to do this while paying a dividend and maintaining a low payout ratio (the percentage of earnings paid out in dividends) of about 13%.

And the tech company's operating leverage was clearly on display during the period, with year-over-year earnings-per-share growth of 19% -- meaningfully outpacing its revenue growth. That outsize earnings growth reflects both the company's expanding gross margin and its aggressive share repurchases.

And things are looking promising going forward, too.

Looking ahead, management expects this strength to persist. The company's guidance for the fiscal second quarter calls for revenue growth between 13% and 16% year over year.

Sure, the stock isn't cheap at a price-to-earnings ratio of 33. But Apple's business is exceptionally high-quality, boasting a loyal customer base and powerful global brand recognition. Additionally, its earnings per share has been surging recently.

Of course, there are risks. For instance, Apple's massive size and global scale invite regulatory scrutiny, and it has significant exposure to China across both its customer base and manufacturing -- and U.S. trade relations with China have been notably volatile. With that said, I think the stock looks attractive overall, especially as the company showcases a wide range of new, compelling products.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

