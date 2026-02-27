Markets
Apple's Latest IPhones And IPads Approved For NATO-Restricted Information

February 27, 2026 — 03:59 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. [AAPL] announced that its latest iPhone and iPad models running iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 have been approved to handle NATO-restricted information, the lowest tier of NATO-classified data.

This approval, granted by Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), signifies a notable advancement as historically, classified environments required heavily customized or government-modified devices.

"NATO-restricted" refers to information that would be disadvantageous to NATO's interests if disclosed, but does not rise to higher classification levels such as Confidential or Secret.

The approval means that off-the-shelf Apple devices can be used without the need for special hardened software builds or custom security configurations beyond standard OS protections.

This approval reflects the built-in security features of modern iOS and iPadOS, including end-to-end hardware-backed encryption, Secure Enclave protections, biometric authentication via Face ID, and Memory Integrity Enforcement.

These protections are now considered strong enough to meet formal international government security requirements without the need for custom defense-only modifications.

The decision by the BSI to clear Apple devices for use across NATO nations represents a growing trust in commercial hardware security, reducing the reliance on expensive, purpose-built government devices.

This development also provides a credibility boost for Apple in government procurement, defense contracting, and regulated industries.

The approval does not imply clearance for higher NATO classifications, such as NATO Confidential, Secret, or Top Secret, nor does it mean the devices are invulnerable to compromise.

It simply indicates that their architecture meets the defined security thresholds for the NATO-restricted classification level

