Apple's Brand-New Products Represent an Aggressive AI Push

Key Points

The iPhone maker's revenue growth rate accelerated in its most recent quarter.

A revamped lineup of professional laptops features next-generation chips designed specifically to accelerate heavy machine learning workloads.

With an installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices, a significant hardware upgrade cycle could accelerate the company's sales even more.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just wrapped up a jam-packed three days of new product releases. While the launch of a $599 entry-level laptop dubbed the MacBook Neo garnered headlines for its affordability, there's something bigger at play -- something that keeps resurfacing across almost all of its product announcements: artificial intelligence (AI). Apple is aggressively outfitting its professional and consumer product stack to run heavy artificial intelligence workloads -- and it isn't being shy about trying to draw attention to this push.

Ultimately, Apple is tapping into a major selling point as it releases new products, highlighting that its latest products aren't just incremental upgrades but part of a major hardware transformation -- a transformation that could help accelerate sales.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Silicon built for heavy AI workloads

At the core of this three-day product launch event is the revamped MacBook Pro lineup, powered by the new M5 Pro and M5 Max architectures. Management noted in the press release that the new silicon features up to four times the AI performance of the previous MacBook Pro generation and up to eight times the AI performance of M1-powered models.

"With Neural Accelerators in the GPU, the new MacBook Pro enables professionals to run advanced [large language models] on device and unlock capabilities that no other laptop can do," said Apple hardware engineering chief John Ternus in the company's press release about the new 14- and 16-inch laptops.

This AI theme was present in the product release for every new Apple product announced this week, except its new monitors.

Even the new entry-level MacBook Neo features a dedicated 16-core neural engine that "supports fast on-device Apple Intelligence features and everyday AI tasks," the company said.

By embedding powerful local processing across its entire lineup, Apple is not only giving customers a reason to upgrade, but it's quietly ensuring its hardware base is ready before it unveils a heavily overhauled, smarter version of Siri later this year.

Supercharging an already massive hardware cycle

This push for artificial intelligence hardware comes at a time of impressive momentum for Apple.

The company's fiscal 2026 first-quarter revenue surged 16% year over year to a record $143.8 billion -- an acceleration from 8% growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. That impressive top-line acceleration was driven largely by the iPhone. Fiscal first-quarter iPhone revenue spiked 23% year over year to $85.3 billion.

The influx of highly capable, artificial intelligence-ready iPads and Macs announced this week -- not to mention the new, aggressively priced iPhone 17e -- could easily compound this momentum, given their appeal in an increasingly AI-first technological environment. And keep in mind that Apple boasts an installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices. A bigger-than-usual upgrade cycle, therefore, could have a significant impact on the tech giant's financials.

And while hardware drives the headlines, these device sales ultimately feed Apple's highly lucrative Services segment, which commands a gross margin typically hovering around 75%. So the true value of these devices to Apple (and shareholders) is far greater than their sale price.

But is all of this excitement already priced into the stock?

With a market capitalization of about $3.9 trillion as of this writing and a price-to-earnings ratio of about 34, the stock commands a premium valuation. But I think Apple is one of those rare companies worth paying a premium for -- especially ahead of what could be a multi-year upgrade supercycle driven by artificial intelligence; Apple's AI-focused hardware will likely play an increasingly important role in both consumers' and professionals' daily tasks, leading to a big wave of upgrades.

Of course, investors should keep an eye on key risks, including supply chain risks stemming from Apple's global supply chain, surging memory prices, and regulatory scrutiny given Apple's massive scale. Overall, however, I think Apple stock is worth paying up for as consumers and businesses increasingly look to upgrade their devices to be better equipped for an era of accelerating technological transformation.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.