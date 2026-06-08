Apple Unveils Siri AI

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday unveiled Siri AI, a completely redesigned version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence.

The new assistant is available for developer testing immediately and will be released as a beta later this year.

Apple said Siri AI can understand personal context across messages, emails, photos and other content, enabling users to retrieve information such as restaurant recommendations from past conversations, hotel confirmation numbers from emails, or photos from specific trips. The assistant can also perform actions across apps, answer questions about content displayed on a user's screen and access up-to-date information from the web.

The company said Siri AI has been rebuilt using the next generation of Apple Intelligence, combining on-device processing with Private Cloud Compute to deliver advanced reasoning capabilities while maintaining user privacy.

Among the new features is a dedicated Siri app that synchronizes conversation history across devices through iCloud, allowing users to continue conversations seamlessly between iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro.

Apple also expanded Siri's Visual Intelligence capabilities. On iPhone, users can activate a new Siri mode within the Camera app to receive information and perform actions based on what the camera sees. Visual Intelligence is also being introduced to iPad, Mac and Apple Vision Pro, enabling users to search and interact with content displayed on their screens.

Siri AI will be available as part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27 and visionOS 27 on supported devices, including iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro series, M1-based Macs and iPads, Apple Vision Pro and select Apple Watch models.

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