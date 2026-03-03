Apple Unveils New Studio Display Lineup, Introduces Studio Display XDR

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday introduced a refreshed Studio Display and an all-new Studio Display XDR, expanding its lineup of monitors designed to pair with Mac.

The updated Studio Display retains its 27-inch 5K Retina panel with 600 nits of brightness and P3 wide color, and adds a 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View support, a three-microphone array, and a six-speaker system with Spatial Audio.

It now features Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with two ports for daisy-chaining up to four displays or connecting high-speed accessories, along with two additional USB-C ports. The included Thunderbolt 3 Pro cable delivers up to 96W of charging power.

The new Studio Display XDR replaces Pro Display XDR and features a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR panel with a mini-LED backlight and 2,304 local dimming zones.

It offers up to 1,000 nits of sustained SDR brightness and 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and support for both P3 and Adobe RGB color gamuts. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync.

Apple is also introducing DICOM medical imaging presets and a Medical Imaging Calibrator for diagnostic workflows, pending FDA clearance in the U.S.

Studio Display starts at $1,599, while Studio Display XDR starts at $3,299. Both models are available with standard or nano-texture glass and can be pre-ordered beginning March 4, with availability starting March 11.

