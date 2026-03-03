Apple Unveils MacBook Air With M5 Chip

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday unveiled the new MacBook Air with M5, bringing faster performance, expanded AI capabilities, and double the starting storage to its most popular laptop lineup.

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M5 chip, featuring a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core. Apple said the system delivers up to four times faster AI performance than the M4-based model and up to 9.5 times faster performance compared to the M1 version.

MacBook Air now starts with 512GB of storage, double the previous generation, and is configurable up to 4TB. The updated SSD also delivers up to two times faster read/write performance.

The laptop offers up to 18 hours of battery life, a 12MP Center Stage camera, two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for up to two external displays, and a fanless aluminum design.

The new MacBook Air is available in 13- and 15-inch models, with pricing starting at $1,099 in the U.S., with pre-orders beginning March 4 and availability on March 11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.