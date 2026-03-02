Apple Unveils IPhone 17e With A19 Chip, Improved Camera And Satellite Features

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has introduced the latest phone to its iPhone 17 lineup, which is powered by the new A19 chip, ensuring enhanced performance for everything from daily tasks to high-end gaming, while the improved modem helps extend battery life throughout the day.

iPhone 17e features Apple's latest C1X cellular modem, which is up to twice as fast as the modem used in the iPhone 16e while using less power for better battery life.

"iPhone 17e combines powerful performance and features our users love at an exceptional value, making it a compelling option for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 17 family," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

"We know our customers want a product that will last, and iPhone 17e delivers just that. With A19 for incredible performance, double the entry storage, a smarter camera system, and enhanced durability, iPhone 17e is designed to stay fast, secure, and valuable for years to come."

The iPhone 17e will be available in black, white, and soft pink, with 256GB and 512GB storage options, starting at $599. Customers in more than 70 countries, including India, can pre-order the device from March 4, with sales beginning on March 11.

The smartphone comes with a 48MP Fusion camera that captures sharp photos and supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording. It also offers a 2x Telephoto zoom, giving users the flexibility of two cameras in one. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, making it more resistant to scratches and reducing glare.

With MagSafe support, users can now enjoy fast wireless charging and access a wide range of accessories. Apple has also included satellite features such as Emergency SOS and Messages via satellite, allowing users to stay connected even when there is no cellular network or Wi-Fi.

Designed with a lightweight yet strong aluminum body, the iPhone 17e is water and dust-resistant with an IP68 rating. Its OLED display delivers bright and clear visuals, making it ideal for streaming and gaming.

Running on iOS 26, the iPhone 17e brings a refreshed design and smarter AI-powered features. The device also supports Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and calls, helping users communicate across different languages more easily.

