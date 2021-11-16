Apple Unveils Disney Melee Mania

Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced the launch of “Disney Melee Mania” in December on its popular gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade.

In the upcoming holiday season, the new gaming service will offer more than 200 games, including “LEGO Star Wars: Castaways” and “NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition,” to name a few.

Apple Arcade offers unlimited access to an extensive range of over 200 premium games without ads or in-app purchases, including new releases, award winners, and top favorites. (See Apple stock charts on TipRanks)

Disney Melee Mania Offerings

Disney Melee Mania will offer a virtual arena and allow players to join forces with 12 champions from several fan-favorite Disney and Pixar classics. All the characters will display their own set of iconic moves and unlockable cosmetics, with newer characters to be added regularly.

Each player will have an option to battle in matches with friends and choose from a range of their favorite heroes including Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse to Frozone, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear, among others.

In 5-minute matches with a multi-player battle arena option, players will be able to utilize each character’s unique abilities in close-combat competition with multiple modes and challenges.

Management Weighs In

Apple Arcade’s senior director, Alex Rofman, commented, “Players will find endless gaming options on Apple Arcade to keep them entertained on all their favourite devices this holiday season, from classic titles like ‘Crossy Road Castle’ and ‘Solitaire’ to creative new games like ‘Disney Melee Mania’ and ‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways.”

Mighty Bear Games CEO, Simon Davis, commented “We’re thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade…Fans will compete with arcade-style Disney and Pixar champions in a fun and frenzied all-out brawl to survive the chaotic melee and stay in the spotlight.”

Analysts Recommendation

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 21 Buys and 6 Holds. At the time of writing, the average Apple price target was $170, which implies 13.3% upside potential to current levels.

