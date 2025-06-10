Apple Unveils Big UI Overhaul at WWDC: ETFs in Focus

Apple Inc. AAPL unveiled a major revamp of its entire software ecosystem at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), introducing what it calls the most significant UI changes in years. However, the event failed to impress investors due to a lack of AI updates. As such, Apple shares dropped 1.2% on the day.



This has put ETFs with the largest allocation to the tech titan in focus. These are Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT, iShares Global Tech ETF IXN, MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC, iShares US Technology ETF IYW and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

An Insight into the Launches

Design Overhaul: The "Liquid Glass" Moment

The highlight of the event was Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design language, a unified and translucent UI framework being rolled out across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, TV and Vision Pro. This marks Apple’s biggest aesthetic leap since iOS 7 in 2013. From an investment standpoint, the move could drive strong upgrade cycles, especially for users still on older devices, incentivizing them to stay within Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple Intelligence Only Evolves, Not a Moonshot

The iPhone maker sprinkled in new features under the Apple Intelligence banner, such as live translation in Messages and FaceTime, Genmoji or personalized AI-generated emojis, Image Playground - an AI image generation tool, and Smarter Visual Intelligence and Spotlight search.



However, these enhancements are underwhelming in comparison to the full-stack AI platforms unveiled by rivals Microsoft (Copilot+) and Google (Gemini) (read: Why Big Tech Stocks Are Powering Market Gains Again).

Software Enhancements

Apple showcased a major software overhaul, introducing iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26 and visionOS 26. iOS 26 brings adaptive UI, a Games hub and enhanced call screening. iPadOS 26 further blurs the line with macOS, featuring full window resizing, Preview integration and enhanced multitasking. macOS Tahoe now integrates Live Activities in the menu bar, improved Spotlight, and even native Phone app support for seamless call handling. watchOS 26 has introduced a Notes app, wrist gestures, and smarter audio. tvOS 26 allows AirPlay speaker defaults and revamps Apple TV+ UI. visionOS 26 focuses on productivity and immersive content alignment.

ETFs in Focus

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)



Vanguard Information Technology ETF manages $87.9 billion in its asset base and provides exposure to 307 technology stocks. It currently tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Apple takes the top spot, accounting for a 17.1% share. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has an expense ratio of 0.09%, whereas volume is solid at nearly 546,000 shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)



iShares Global Tech ETF provides exposure to electronics, computer software and hardware, and information technology companies by tracking the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology 4.5/22.5/45 Capped Index. Holding 119 stocks in its basket, Apple occupies the second spot with a 15.8% share. iShares Global Tech ETF has amassed $5.1 billion in its asset base and trades in a good volume of 162,000 shares a day, on average. The expense ratio is 0.41%.



MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)



MSCI Information Technology Index ETF is home to 293 technology stocks with an AUM of $13.1 billion. It follows the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index. Apple occupies the third spot at 14.7% share in the basket. MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has an expense ratio of 0.08%, while volume is solid at 345,000 shares a day. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (read: ETFs Poised to Win in the MSFT vs. NVDA Market Cap Battle).



iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)



iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF tracks the Russell 1000 Technology RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index, giving investors exposure to 139 U.S. electronics, computer software and hardware, and informational technology companies. Apple is the third firm, making up for 13.6% of the assets. iShares US Technology ETF has an AUM of $19.8 billion and charges 39 bps in fees and expenses. Volume is good as it exchanges 889,000 shares a day. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1.



Select Sector SPDR Technology ETF (XLK)



Select Sector SPDR Technology ETF is the most popular and liquid ETF in the technology space, with AUM of $73.7 billion and an average daily volume of 6 million shares. It offers broad exposure to the technology sector and follows the Technology Select Sector Index. Select Sector SPDR Technology ETF holds about 69 securities in its basket, with Apple occupying the third position at 12.2%. Select Sector SPDR Technology ETF charges 8 bps in fees per year from investors and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1.

